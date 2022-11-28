Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Thanksgiving Week Sees Multiple Fires, Including One Death, in Grays Harbor County
A string of fires occurred around Aberdeen and Grays Harbor County over the week of Thanksgiving, including a vehicle fire resulting in a fatality. The number of fires is much higher than usual, said Chief Dave Golding of the Aberdeen Fire Department. "We've had 12 structure fires we've been to...
KXRO.com
A number of local organizations awarded grants from Rayonier Community Fund
Rayonier awarded $60,500 to 30 local nonprofit organizations serving Olympic Peninsula communities. In a release from the company, they say that the award recipients of the grants were recognized at special awards breakfasts held recently in both Aberdeen and Forks. The recipients will use the funds to address a range...
KOMO News
Gig Harbor burglaries linked to thefts in King, Kitsap counties, police say
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for suspects who they said committed multiple burglaries in the Gig Harbor North neighborhood early on Tuesday morning. The suspects have also been linked to other burglaries in western Washington. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department, two people entered three separate...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Petition calls for entire Olympia School Board to resign after appointing felon
Barely one month after four Olympia School Board members unanimously appointed a convicted felon to fill a board opening, a no-confidence petition has been posted by community members, calling for the entire board to resign. Olympia parent Alesha Perkins, who is behind the grassroots group OSD Rescue, told The Dori...
rhscommoner.com
New airports proposed to be built in Pierce and Thurston County
The Puget Sound Regional Council is considering potentially erecting up to three airports if aviation trends in western Washington continue to exceed capacity. The potential airports would be bigger than SeaTac International Airport, two in Pierce County and one in Thurston County. The locations are south of Graham near State...
Chronicle
Man Arrested Following Stabbing in Grays Harbor County
A man was arrested Monday following a stabbing incident that occurred early that morning in Montesano. The Montesano Police Department received a call just after 6 a.m. that a 45-year-old man had been stabbed at a residence on the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue by a male subject who fled the scene according to an MPD news release.
KXRO.com
Quinault Indian Nation to recieve $25 million for relocation efforts
The Quinault Indian Nation (QIN) is set to receive $25 million for relocation as part of funding from the Biden-Harris administration. President Guy Capoeman shared the announcement on Thursday that QIN was one of three U.S. Tribes selected to receive $25 million as part of the launch of a new Voluntary Community-Driven Relocation program, led by the Department of the Interior, to assist Tribal communities severely impacted by climate-related environmental threats.
Landslide closes section of Hwy 30 near Astoria, Clatskanie
A section of Highway 30 remains closed between Astoria and Clatskanie following a landslide Tuesday night.
KXRO.com
Montesano stabbing investigation leads to arrest
The Montesano Police Department released a statement following a Monday stabbing. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of East Beacon Avenue just after 6am on Monday. When they arrived, they reported that they found a 45-year-old man who said that he had been stabbed by...
Chronicle
Friends of Aron Christensen Protest in Chehalis, Ask for Justice, After Another Month Passes Without Charges Filed in the Case
Another month has passed since Aron Christensen and his dog, Buzzo, were found dead on a hiking trail near Walupt Lake in East Lewis County. With no clear answers yet on what happened to the two and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation at an apparent standstill, Christensen’s friends and family joined Lewis County community members on the corner of West Main Street and Southwest Chehalis Avenue in Chehalis on Sunday to again publicly demand justice for Christensen and Buzzo.
KXRO.com
Hoquiam imposes tax increase starting Jan. 1; sunset expiration in 2027
A utility tax increase is coming to Hoquiam. At their Monday meeting, the Hoquiam City Council approved a 3% increase on the current “Water business, stormwater disposal business or sewage disposal business” tax. Currently, the tax rate is set at 12%, although starting on January 1, 2023 the...
q13fox.com
Deputies: Yelm High School football coach assaulted by opposing fan at state semifinal game
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a high school football coach from the opposing team after losing a state semifinal game. According to deputies, the Yelm High School football coach was walking back to his car after his...
thejoltnews.com
Transient Olympia man accused of assaulting with axe
A transient Olympia man, Brandon James Jackson, 37, was charged with a felony after allegedly assaulting another individual using an axe, causing the victim’s head to bleed. Jackson, was charged with first-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on November 18. Olympia police arrested Jackson on November 17,...
Aberdeen, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Aberdeen, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Elma High School basketball team will have a game with Aberdeen High School on November 29, 2022, 19:00:00.
Chronicle
Rochester Man Accused of Biting Woman in Centralia Also Facing Attempted Murder Case in Cowlitz County
A Rochester man who was out on bail for an attempted murder case filed in Cowlitz County now faces assault charges in Lewis County Superior Court after he allegedly bit a woman in the face when she refused to kiss him, attempted to flee from law enforcement and kicked an arresting officer in the groin.
Chronicle
Man Shows Up at Thurston County Hospital With Gunshot Wound in His Leg, Police Say
Olympia police were dispatched to MultiCare Capital Medical Center early Monday after a man checked in with a gunshot wound in his leg, a spokesman said. Police at the west side hospital about 5:40 a.m., then officers and detectives began to investigate an area near Percival Creek and some railroad tracks close to the Olympia Auto Mall, Lt. Paul Lower said.
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible in Puget Sound on Tuesday
FOX 13 is issuing a Weather Alert Day on Tuesday for the possibility of lowland snow in Puget Sound. The sweet spot for snow will be north of Seattle, while most lower elevation areas near Tacoma and Olympia will likely just see cold rain.
