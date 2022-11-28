Aurora Culpo breaks down over celebrating birthday amid divorce from cheating ex

It’s her party and she’ll cry if she wants to.

Aurora Culpo got emotional while reflecting on ringing in her birthday for the first time without her estranged husband and the father of her two kids, Michael “Mikey” Bortone, amid their divorce.

“It’s the first year I’ll be celebrating without Mikey, and … I don’t even know why it’s going to make me cry, but I don’t know, it’s just a lot of change,” the influencer says in Page Six’s exclusive sneak peek clip of Monday’s episode of “The Culpo Sisters.”

“It’s really hard, but it’s the right thing, and this too shall pass.”

Culpo, 33, and Bortone, 48, were married for three years when she filed for divorce in April. They share a 4-year-old son, Remi, and a 2-year-old daughter, Solei.

Aurora Culpo got emotional over celebrating her birthday without Michael “Mikey” Bortone. TLC

The estranged couple decided to call it quits after Bortone allegedly cheated on his wife.

Culpo made the revelation in the premiere episode of her TLC reality show, telling her sisters that she had received a DM from a woman who informed her that her husband was unfaithful, and Bortone then “admitted it.”

However, the reality star confessed that she had given the “Survivor” alum a “hall pass” to hook up with one person of his choosing a year, but she had decided to rescind that offer.

“I made a rule with him, way back when, because I was so confident that nothing could ever come between what we had,” Culpo said.

In another episode, the mother of two shared that the pair had gone to therapy to work through their marital issues, but Bortone was allegedly unwilling to change his behaviors .

“Sometimes I wonder if it’s selfish to make somebody into something you want them to be,” Culpo said in a candid chat with her mother, Susan Culpo, on the show.

“The Culpo Sisters,” which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+, is set to document more of how the wellness advocate navigates her divorce.