Three Charged In Osceola County Traffic Stops
Sibley, IA (KICD)– Two traffic stops last week in Osceola County resulted in three people being charged. The first stop was on Thanksgiving Day where 23 year old Dylan Bronson-Groen of Sheldon was taken into custody for alleged Possession of Controlled Marijuana he was cited to a future court appearance.
Spirit Lake School Board Unanimously Approves Safety Plan
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake school board unanimously approved the much -publicized safety plan that would arm up to ten non-teaching staff members last night. The district says that after soliciting input they received 187 in support and 102 in opposition. Of the fifty respondents identifying themselves as school employees, 47 said they supported the plan, two were ambivalent, and only one was opposed. A majority of those to speak last night were also in favor.
Motion to Suppress Evidence Heard in Dickinson County Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — Attorneys on both sides of a Northwest Iowa murder case are arguing what should and should be allowed to be presented when it goes to trial. Right now 27 year old Christian Goyne Yarns from Spirit Lake is set to stand trial on 1st degree murder next week in Buena Vista County. He’s accused of shooting 24 year old Shelby Woizeschke on the morning of February 3rd in the parking lot of her employer in Milford. She succumbed to those injuries a few days later at a Sioux Falls hospital.
Storm Lake Questions TIF Income
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The City of Storm Lake’s finance director believes they haven’t been receiving the correct amount of tax income from five tax-increment financing districts for at least five years. Brian Oakleaf says he’s crunched the numbers on the property the city owns – King’s Pointe Water Park – and receipts are short by over a million dollars.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Gets AEDs
Jackson, MN (KICD) — The Sheriff in Jackson County, Minnesota says his department has received some life-saving technology to be installed in every squad car. Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken tells KICD News the Leona M....
Snow Events Declared in Spencer and Storm Lake
Northwest IA (KICD) — The snowfall this morning has led to a snow event being declared in multiple cities. Citizens in Spencer are asked to have their vehicles removed from streets by midnight for crews to remove snow. The event will last until 7 am tomorrow morning. Storm Lake...
Spencer Schools Recognized By Special Olympics
Spencer, IA (KICD) – Wednesday morning, Special Olympics North America through Special Olympics Iowa recognized Spencer Community Schools as a Unified Champion School. It is an honor that only 150 schools in the United States and 3 in Iowa have received. Special Olympics Iowa’s Katie Wiese told KICD what that meant for Spencer and Iowa.
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
Connor Uhde sentenced
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Connor Uhde, one of the men convicted for his part in the 2021 death of David McDowell has received his sentence. Uhde had entered an Alford Plea to the lesser charges of Attempted Murder and 3rd Degree Kidnapping the week before his trial was to begin. He gave this plea, not admitting guilt but acknowledging he could likely be found guilty at trial, in exchange for his testimony in the trial against the other defendant Cee Jay Van Der Wilt.
Storm Lake Man Wins Lottery Prize
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man has won one of the top prizes currently offered by the Iowa Lottery. Yasser Damanhoury purchased an “Extreme Cash” ticket at the Brew convenience store at 1201 East Lakeshore Drive. It turned out to be the twelfth ticket worth the top prize of a quarter million dollars.
Kites Alight in This Year’s Winter Games Festival
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — The 43rd Annual University of Okoboji Winter Games coming up in January will be the fourth year for the Kite Festival. Steve Boote started the event in 2019 and he tells KICD that it has expanded greatly since then, especially this year. In addition to...
SCT Presents Miracle on 34th Street
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Spencer Community Theatre presents Miracle on 34th Street this weekend and next. Artistic Director Dave DeChristopher is directing this main stage production based on the movie. Showtimes and ticket information is available at the Spencer Community theatre website. The corporate sponsor is Midwest Hearing.
