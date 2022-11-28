ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KCEN

Camo Santa is back! Here's how you can donate

FORT HOOD, Texas — 6 News is teaming up with H-E-B and bringing back Camo Santa!. It's a yearly effort to try and raise money for military children on Fort Hood to help ensure they have a gift under their Christmas trees so they can have a very Merry Christmas.
KCEN

Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events

Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
KCEN

6 News Legal Analyst weighs in on Cecily Aguilar's plea agreement

WACO, Texas — Following Cecily Aguilar pleading guilty in connection to the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, 6 News Legal Analyst Liz Mitchell weighed in on how plea agreements come about and her analysis of the deal Aguilar received. Mitchell said a plea agreement is...
KCEN

'I am Vanessa Guillen' documentary comes to Netflix

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Netflix documentary 'I am Vanessa Guillen' will largely focus on the Guillen Family's efforts to bring change after the Fort Hood soldiers' tragic death. In April of 2020 Vanessa Guillen vanished. Two months later her dismembered body was found. The soldier accused of her...
KCEN

Fort Hood to close lanes at Bernie Beck Gate

FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment. The Directorate of Emergency Services says oubound traffic and select inbound lanes leading to Bernie Beck Gate will be closed. Bernie Beck Gate, Fort Hood’s main gate, which sits near the Marvin Leath Visitors Center...
