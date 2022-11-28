Read full article on original website
Camo Santa is back! Here's how you can donate
FORT HOOD, Texas — 6 News is teaming up with H-E-B and bringing back Camo Santa!. It's a yearly effort to try and raise money for military children on Fort Hood to help ensure they have a gift under their Christmas trees so they can have a very Merry Christmas.
Enjoy the holidays with these Central Texas events
Here are events happening around Central Texas during the Christmas season. Grab some hot chocolate, a nice blanket and save these dates!. Annual Christmas Concert presented by Temple Symphony Orchestra, Temple Symphony Orchestra: 100 W. Adams Avenue, MailBox 10. A Very Special Christmas Party, Wilson Park Recreation Center, 2205 Curtis...
6 News Legal Analyst weighs in on Cecily Aguilar's plea agreement
WACO, Texas — Following Cecily Aguilar pleading guilty in connection to the disappearance and murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, 6 News Legal Analyst Liz Mitchell weighed in on how plea agreements come about and her analysis of the deal Aguilar received. Mitchell said a plea agreement is...
Texas legislators file hundreds of bills ahead of January legislative session
TEMPLE, Texas — November 14 was the first day state legislators could file bills before the January legislative session starts. On that day, more than 800 bills were filed covering a wide range of topics. Bills concerning gun laws, abortion, transgender rights, voting rights all made the list. Most...
Fort Hood soldier indicted on murder charges for shooting death of girlfriend
FORT HOOD, Texas — Micheal Leonard Moore, a former Fort Hood soldier, has been indicted on murder charges for the death of his 34-year-old girlfriend back in September, according to Bell County records. Moore and the victim were involved in a domestic dispute when he pulled out a handgun...
Thanksgiving meal contest to challenge Fort Hood dining facilities
FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood is preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in a big way, by hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal competition. The competition will be held at six of Fort Hood's dining facilities on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The competition will be judged by the Third Armored Corps and...
Family of Vanessa Guillen pleased with documentary, but says work is far from over
TEXAS, USA — A new documentary film on the life, death and legacy of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, a soldier at Fort Hood, has made the top ten movies list on Netflix after it debuted Nov. 17. “I Am Vanessa Guillen” highlights the family's fight for justice, reform and also...
'I am Vanessa Guillen' documentary comes to Netflix
FORT HOOD, Texas — The Netflix documentary 'I am Vanessa Guillen' will largely focus on the Guillen Family's efforts to bring change after the Fort Hood soldiers' tragic death. In April of 2020 Vanessa Guillen vanished. Two months later her dismembered body was found. The soldier accused of her...
Fort Hood to close lanes at Bernie Beck Gate
FORT HOOD, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a previous segment. The Directorate of Emergency Services says oubound traffic and select inbound lanes leading to Bernie Beck Gate will be closed. Bernie Beck Gate, Fort Hood’s main gate, which sits near the Marvin Leath Visitors Center...
