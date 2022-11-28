Read full article on original website
Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
The Michigan Wolverines will be without star junior running back Blake Corum due to him undergoing season-ending knee surgery. He suffered the injury in the first half of the team’s 19-17 win against the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Heisman hopeful attempted to gut it out and play against the Ohio State Buckeyes, but after a few snaps did not play the rest of the game. He recorded just two carries in the team’s 45-23 win over their archrivals. It was unclear if he’d be able to go in the Big Ten Championship or in the College Football Playoffs, but know he will not be able to play in those games.
Eagles Say ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ Helps Build Team Chemistry
On Sunday evening, the Eagles held off the Packers and earned a seven-point win, improving their record to 10-1 and maintaining the top spot in the NFC. Sure, their impressive record can be credited to their talent, film study and tough practice sessions. In the same breath, their on-field chemistry can be tied to the hours they have spent playing Grand Theft Auto V. Yes, you read the previous sentence correctly. In a recent New York Times piece, several members of the Philadelphia Eagles revealed that a bit of their on-field chemistry can be attributed to the hours they have spent playing Grand Theft Auto V missions together. As the piece explains, completing roleplaying missions together has allowed players from different position groups to build friendships that translate to the workplace.
Vince Wilfork, Sunny Anderson To Host Food Network’s ‘NFL Tailgate Takedown’
Vince Wilfork is preparing to suit up on Sundays, but he’s not getting on the field anymore. Instead, he’s turned his cleats in for a grill and a spatula. The two-time Super Bowl champion has teamed up with Emmy Award-nominated TV personality Sunny Anderson to lead Food Network’s Tailgate Takedown.
Will Levis to Enter 2023 NFL Draft, Undecided on Bowl Game
Kentucky Wildcats’ senior quarterback Will Levis will forgo his COVID-year of eligibility and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. In the interview where he announced the decision he also said he has not yet decided if he will play in the Kentucky Wildcats bowl game to end the season. He also said he planned on making that decision soon. Levis has been constantly placed in mock drafts as a top-three quarterback prospect along with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. He has been ranked as high as one and as low as three among those quarterbacks. There is a good chance he will be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Al Horford Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics and big man Al Horford have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will pay him a total of $20 million. He has been a vital part of the team’s success in his two separate stints with the team. The mutual love and respect between him and the franchise has been well documented in his tenure with Boston. With the team considered a title favorite this season and likely at least the next couple of seasons, it is important they solidify their frontcourt and veteran experience for the future.
