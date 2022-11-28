Kentucky Wildcats’ senior quarterback Will Levis will forgo his COVID-year of eligibility and will enter the 2023 NFL Draft. In the interview where he announced the decision he also said he has not yet decided if he will play in the Kentucky Wildcats bowl game to end the season. He also said he planned on making that decision soon. Levis has been constantly placed in mock drafts as a top-three quarterback prospect along with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. He has been ranked as high as one and as low as three among those quarterbacks. There is a good chance he will be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

