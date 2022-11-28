BYOB Fitness Health Clubs offers ways to work off Thanksgiving trimmings

Every year, Americans take in up to 3,000 to 4,500 calories at Thanksgiving celebrations on average, according to the Calorie Control Council.

The owner and fitness coach, Regina Sams, offers a few ways to help you get back into an active pattern in your life after that heavy Thanksgiving meal. Sams joined ABC7 to talk about "Building Your Own Body," which is the meaning behind

Val and Terrell even joined in on the fun!