baristanet.com
After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark
Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
baristanet.com
Friends of James Howe House Fear Losing Opportunity to Preserve Montclair History
Montclair, NJ – The push to protect a piece of Montclair’s history has become more precarious. Friends of the Howe House learned before Thanksgiving that an offer was made on the James Howe House. “We then moved quickly to make a counter offer with a clause that promised...
baristanet.com
MontClairVoyant: It’s a December to Remember When You Shop Local
With the Holiday Tree Lighting at Church Street Plaza scheduled for this evening, December 1, it feels like the 2022 holiday season is officially starting. What two festive words come to mind?. Sincerely,. Oh Pair. Santa Claus! Hanukkah time! Kwanzaa time! Winter solstice! Shop local! Heating bills! Pearl Harbor!. DEAR...
baristanet.com
It’s Giving Tuesday – Time To Give Back Locally
November 29 is #GivingTuesday a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. This year, more than ever, local non-profits need your support. Here are some ways to show some local love:. Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place serves as a...
baristanet.com
Montclair Gets Perfect Score on 2022 Municipal Equality Index
Montclair, NJ – Today, The Human Rights Campaign released the 2022 Municipal Equality Index for communities across the United States. Montclair once again stands out as an exception in New Jersey and across the country by achieving a perfect score of 100. “With the changes in law and policy...
baristanet.com
Catch Santa at Montclair and Bloomfield Holiday Tree Lightings
The Township of Montclair presents its annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Church Street Plaza, Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., with special appearances by Montclair Community Band, Toy Soldiers and Acapella Singing Group. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a visit to this “snowy” winter festival!
baristanet.com
Shop Handmade Products from Glen Ridge Student Entrepreneurs, Wednesday, November 30
Student entrepreneurs from Ridgewood Avenue School in Glen Ridge will be on hand at the TREP$ Marketplace this Wednesday, November 30 at the Ridgewood Avenue School Upper Gym from 6:30-8:30 pm. Students get to launch their first businesses, selling real products to real customers in their community, for a unique shopping event.
baristanet.com
Essex County Holiday House Tour This Weekend!
Celebrate the holiday season this weekend at the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour.. This year’s tour includes 11 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The tour includes Essex County Kip’s Castle and the Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.
baristanet.com
Montclair High School Students Recipients of Humanitarian Award
Montclair, NJ – Three Montclair High School students were selected by Kean University as recipients of the prestigious Joy Prescott Humanitarian Award for Student Leadership and Dedication: seniors Sofia Batres, Justin Comini, and Aidan Cummins. This award was established by Kean’s Holocaust Resource Center and Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship to honor Joy Prescott, a beloved University employee, upon her retirement.
baristanet.com
Montclair Public Schools Hires Ron Anello To Serve As District’s Interim Athletic Director
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Public Schools today announced that Ron Anello has been hired as the District’s Interim Athletic Director. Anello brings 40 years of experience as an athletic director and coach. Anello joined Montclair High School’s football coaching staff in the fall after retiring as Director of...
baristanet.com
Montclair Crime: Police Seeking Info Related Thanksgiving Day Bandit
The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. November 24, 2022: During the late evening hours on Thanksgiving, Montclair Police responded to multiple residences throughout the Township on reports of a suspicious male trespassing on the resident’s property. In some cases, the suspect was able to make entry into the home.
