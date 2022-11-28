ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baristanet.com

After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark

Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

MontClairVoyant: It’s a December to Remember When You Shop Local

With the Holiday Tree Lighting at Church Street Plaza scheduled for this evening, December 1, it feels like the 2022 holiday season is officially starting. What two festive words come to mind?. Sincerely,. Oh Pair. Santa Claus! Hanukkah time! Kwanzaa time! Winter solstice! Shop local! Heating bills! Pearl Harbor!. DEAR...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

It’s Giving Tuesday – Time To Give Back Locally

November 29 is #GivingTuesday a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. This year, more than ever, local non-profits need your support. Here are some ways to show some local love:. Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place serves as a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Gets Perfect Score on 2022 Municipal Equality Index

Montclair, NJ – Today, The Human Rights Campaign released the 2022 Municipal Equality Index for communities across the United States. Montclair once again stands out as an exception in New Jersey and across the country by achieving a perfect score of 100. “With the changes in law and policy...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Catch Santa at Montclair and Bloomfield Holiday Tree Lightings

The Township of Montclair presents its annual Holiday Tree Lighting at Church Street Plaza, Thursday, December 1st, 2022 at 6:00 p.m., with special appearances by Montclair Community Band, Toy Soldiers and Acapella Singing Group. Of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a visit to this “snowy” winter festival!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Essex County Holiday House Tour This Weekend!

Celebrate the holiday season this weekend at the annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour.. This year’s tour includes 11 Essex County historic sites, which will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public for a weekend tour. The tour includes Essex County Kip’s Castle and the Walther House at the Essex County Presby Memorial Iris Gardens.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair High School Students Recipients of Humanitarian Award

Montclair, NJ – Three Montclair High School students were selected by Kean University as recipients of the prestigious Joy Prescott Humanitarian Award for Student Leadership and Dedication: seniors Sofia Batres, Justin Comini, and Aidan Cummins. This award was established by Kean’s Holocaust Resource Center and Diversity Council on Global Education and Citizenship to honor Joy Prescott, a beloved University employee, upon her retirement.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Police Seeking Info Related Thanksgiving Day Bandit

The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. November 24, 2022: During the late evening hours on Thanksgiving, Montclair Police responded to multiple residences throughout the Township on reports of a suspicious male trespassing on the resident’s property. In some cases, the suspect was able to make entry into the home.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy