Effective: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chase; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wind becoming northwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Nebraska, mainly from the North Platte river southward. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Interstate 80. Unsecured holiday decorations will be blown away.

CHASE COUNTY, NE ・ 2 HOURS AGO