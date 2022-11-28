Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Chase, Deuel, Frontier, Garden, Hayes, Keith, Lincoln, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 10:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside near trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Chase; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Hayes; Keith; Lincoln; Perkins HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wind becoming northwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 60 mph. * WHERE...Southwest Nebraska, mainly from the North Platte river southward. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on Interstate 80. Unsecured holiday decorations will be blown away.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Bennett, Butte, Haakon, Jackson, Mellette by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Haakon; Jackson; Mellette; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Southern Meade Co Plains; Todd; Tripp WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM MST /8 AM CST/ THIS MORNING TO 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern, south central and southwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation and the Rosebud Reservation. * WHEN...From 7 AM MST /8 AM CST/ to 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Comments / 0