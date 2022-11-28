A new study reveals just how many tiny plastic particles might be seeping into our foods after contact with cooking utensils, with a small broken crack on a Teflon-coated pan potentially releasing as many as 9,100 particles. Non-stick pots and pans covered with Teflon gradually lose their coating as we use and wash them, which could be a problem during meal preparation. However, gauging just how much plastic is released is difficult. The new research looks at microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters or 0.2 inches) and nanoplastics (millions of times smaller still), concluding that we might be dealing with a substantial number...

