Kudus doubles up to edge Ghana past South Korea in World Cup thriller

By Nick Ames at Education City Stadium
 3 days ago
Mohammed Kudus celebrates passionately in front of the TV cameras after scoring the winning goal for Ghana.

Ghana’s task is now clear: cast aside the spectre of Luis Suárez, bury the ghosts of Soccer City and earn a place in the knockout stage. Their future in this tournament comes down to a cup final in miniature against Uruguay and perhaps fate had decided that at the moment Group H was drawn. If they win they will progress for the first time since 2010, when La Celeste denied them a place in the semi-finals with a helping hand that reverberates through World Cup lore.

That opportunity awaits because, against a largely excellent South Korea team, they were on top when the music stopped. This was a pulsating, thrilling game and Ghana were fortunate to win. Without Mohammed Kudus they would not have done so but the Ajax winger, who had been hotly tipped to enthral in Qatar, did not disappoint. The second of his two goals was coolly taken and rendered a whirlwind comeback from their opponents fruitless.

It meant they can now reckon with history although their manager, Otto Addo, played down any notion revenge would be a motivation when they face Suárez and company. “It was a really, really long time ago when this incident happened,” he said. “I’m a strong believer that if you don’t seek too much revenge sometimes you get more blessings.”

In truth he was already counting them. Addo was gracious enough to admit his team were “a little bit lucky” and nobody could argue. His goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, denied Cho Gue-sung a hat-trick in injury time and a largely dominant South Korea could point to several more near misses. Paulo Bento’s side also felt frustrated when the referee, Anthony Taylor, blew for full-time as they prepared to take a corner. Taylor was perfectly within his rights but a furious Bento disagreed, running on to the pitch and receiving a red card for his protests.

While Bento cooled off, his assistant Sérgio Costa articulated their sense of injustice. “The result is totally unfair, not even a draw would have been fair,” he said. “We clearly deserved to win so I think we can feel very proud of what we’ve done. You can count on us for the next match.” That will be against Portugal and failure to win would guarantee their exit.

On the evidence of this performance a shock is not entirely far-fetched. South Korea had attacked Ghana in waves for 24 minutes, winning seven corners and benefitting from Son Heung-min’s increased comfort wearing a mask, but fell behind out of the blue. A Jordan Ayew free-kick was defended scrappily and Mohammed Salisu, the Southampton defender, reacted to score from close range.

Cho Gue-sung heads his and South Korea’s second goal. Photograph: Lee Jin-man/AP

In hindsight the ensuing spell was decisive. Ghana turned the screw and were allowed to enjoy themselves until half-time. They doubled their lead when Kudus, timing his run cleverly, met another Jordan Ayew cross from open play and glanced past Kim Seung-gyu. Having struggled to match South Korea for pace and verve, the Black Stars were in control.

But this was several matches in one and, shortly after the hour, things had turned on their head. Cho had offered a warning with a header repelled by Ati-Zigi but went one better when converting a centre by the substitute Lee Kang-in, who had dispossessed Tariq Lamptey. Three minutes later he flung himself at a delivery from Kim Jin-su, contriving a finish of stunning hunger and power.

“We really couldn’t get the crosses under control,” Addo said. At that point only one side seemed likely to win. When Kudus, sweeping a low first-time shot into the bottom corner after Iñaki Williams had air-kicked Gideon Mensah’s cutback, quickly restored the lead it was not the first time analysis had been confounded.

“On and off the pitch he’s an extraordinary guy, a great character,” Addo said of Kudus. “He’s fast and intelligent. He has to work more defensively but he’s on the right track to be a great player.”

Ati-Zigi saved a Lee free-kick and watched as Salisu cleared off the line from Kim Jin-su, but Ghana rode out another storm. “We gave our souls on the pitch,” said Costa, and South Korea appeared desolate at the end. Son was among those seemingly in tears; feet were gazed at and faces covered upon walking off but it would be as well to remember another showing of this standard could bring greater reward.

“It’s a normal reaction from someone who did all they could to win,” Costa said. It is Ghana, though, who can see the path to redemption they have craved.

