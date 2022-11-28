WHEATON, Md. — Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, has a festive lineup of special events and programs in December, including the continuation of the holiday favorite Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens, Holiday Barket, a dog-themed holiday market, several winter solstice celebrations and the return of our Urban Wood Sale. There are many ways to celebrate the holiday season at Montgomery Parks.

