Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening.

“We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and last into the weekend.

Estimated rainfall totals are 1-2 inches in the valleys and coastal areas, with 2-4 inches possible in the mountains.

Snow levels will start at 7,000 feet and eventually drop to around 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Satellite-Radar Composite. Nov. 30, 2022.

“Major mountain passes are unlikely to see snow,” NWS said. “However, there will likely be winter weather travel conditions in the higher mountains during this time. In addition, due to heavier rain likely in the mountains and foothills, there will be a chance of minor flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.”

Gusty south winds of up to 25 to 45 mph are expected in most areas Thursday and Friday.

