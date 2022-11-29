ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain expected to move into Los Angeles area Wednesday evening

By Marc Sternfield, Kirk Hawkins
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

A storm moving into California from the Pacific Northwest will bring widespread rain to the Southland beginning Wednesday evening.

“We’re expecting to see much more cloud cover rolling throughout Southern California as the storm system makes its move on our state,” said KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg. Rain is expected to begin on Wednesday and last into the weekend.

Estimated rainfall totals are 1-2 inches in the valleys and coastal areas, with 2-4 inches possible in the mountains.

Snow levels will start at 7,000 feet and eventually drop to around 6,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Satellite-Radar Composite. Nov. 30, 2022.

“Major mountain passes are unlikely to see snow,” NWS said. “However, there will likely be winter weather travel conditions in the higher mountains during this time. In addition, due to heavier rain likely in the mountains and foothills, there will be a chance of minor flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas.”

Gusty south winds of up to 25 to 45 mph are expected in most areas Thursday and Friday.

Comments / 27

Raiden Storm
6d ago

uh it was predicted on November 18th FIRST .. Quit stealing credit!!! Southern California Weather Force on Facebook first

Gerard Weis
5d ago

Clouds,drizzle,and rain is classified now as a storm?

Laist.com

Today's Rain Was Lighter Than Expected, But More Is On The Way

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. Topline:. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet

It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

