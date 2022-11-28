Read full article on original website
wglt.org
'There will be chaos': McLean County lawyers prepare for new system without cash bail
Depending upon which side of the courtroom a lawyer sits, the elimination of cash bail produced a range of reactions from elation to frustration but both sides agree that a smooth transition will require flexibility and hard work as the new law takes effect Jan. 1. The ability to remain...
Expansive Changes Proposed to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Just Before New Laws Slated to Begin
A proposed amendment to Illinois' SAFE-T Act would expand the number of and types of crimes that could keep people in jail as they await trial, addressing some of the biggest criticisms surrounding the bill just before it is set to take effect. While not a certainty just yet, Wednesday's...
Central Illinois Proud
Matt Lane sworn in as McLean County Sheriff
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A new McLean County sheriff was sworn in at the McLean County Government Center Thursday. Matt Lane, who was unopposed in the Nov. 8 election, was sworn in as the new McLean County Sheriff. He will replace Jon Sandage who served as sheriff for seven years.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois representatives, organizations fight for harm reduction resources
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois lawmakers and community organizations are pushing for more help in the fight against the opioid epidemic. State leaders said it’s an uphill battle but the status quo isn’t working. They’re advocating for more resources such as de-criminalization legislation of drugs and more harm reduction support.
25newsnow.com
Peoria mail haulers strike, stating unfair labor practices
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Dozens of trucker drivers parked in front of the 10 Roads Express company in Peoria early Thursday morning, to protest what they claimed were unfair labor practices. This comes on the heels of a vote to approve a union for the drivers. The employee that led...
The end of cash bail in Illinois won’t look the same statewide on Jan. 1, state task force says
Illinois prosecutors, judges, police and public defenders will be able to learn more about changes coming when the state eliminates cash bail in 2023 this Thursday in Springfield — during the latest in a series of seminars on the SAFE-T Act.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
tspr.org
Candidates file for positions in Macomb city government
Macomb Mayor Mike Inman will run unopposed in next spring’s elections. But there will be contests for other positions at city hall. One of those positions is city clerk, a job Melanie Falk has held since May of 1999. She is retiring, and two people are vying to replace her: Renee Lotz and Kate Michael-Mattsey.
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders react to SAFE-T act amendments
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders reacted to the SAFE-T act amendments Thursday. As of 3:39 p.m., the amendments have passed the Illinois State Senate and will be voted on in the State House before they head to Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk. Illinois State Senator Jason Barickman (R-BLOOMINGTON)...
wdbr.com
3 cited for Scott’s Law violations
Tuesday, The Illinois State Police issued citations for three separate traffic crashes involving move over law violations. Two of the three crashes involved Illinois Department of Transportation vehicles. The first crash occurred in Fayette county. The second crash occurred on Interstate 94 in Cook county and the third crash involved...
25newsnow.com
Political rivals join forces now that the votes are counted
PEORIA (25 News Now) - During this time of political division, the Republican who lost his bid for Illinois Secretary of State is joining the transition team of the Democrat who defeated him. State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) will chair one of the transition committees for Secretary of State-elect Alexi...
Central Illinois Proud
Man accused of Peoria Heights arson pleads not guilty
Man accused of Peoria Heights arson pleads not guilty
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
Occupational Health Safety
Illinois Contractor Faces Over $118K in Proposed Penalties, Repeat Violations After OSHA Finds Cave-In Hazards
The contractor was cited twice before for these hazards. An Illinois excavating contractor is facing citations after OSHA found workers exposed to cave-ins while working in a seven-foot trench. According to a news release, an inspector discovered that two workers were not “adequate[ly]” protected from cave-ins and had no means...
1470 WMBD
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
Pritzker appoints new cannabis officer for Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday he has appointed a new replacement Cannabis Regulation Oversight Officer. The new appointee is Erin Johnson, who currently works at the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice and previously worked for former governor Bruce Rauner. “Erin Johnson’s commitment to equity will serve Illinois well as she takes […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police investigate deadly pedestrian versus vehicle crash in McLean County
9:15 AM UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirm to 25 News that one person died late Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle. It happened at US Route 51 and Old Colonial Road in McLean County around 9:40 PM. State police say the person hit was pronounced dead at the...
wcbu.org
Pekin woman killed in crash in rural Morton
Authorities have released a few more details about a crash this week that killed one person in rural Morton. The two-vehicle crash happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Harding and Washington roads east of Morton, authorities said. Killed in the crash was an 82-year-old Pekin woman whose...
Central Illinois Proud
Candidate controversy in Normal, three seeking non-existent seats
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, controversy persists following Monday afternoon’s deadline to file petitions to appear on the ballot in April’s municipal consolidated election. In a historic first, three people filed for offices in Normal that don’t exist on the ballot. The Normal Town Clerk’s office...
POLITICO
Giannoulias teams up with … Brady!
SPRINGFIELD. Ill. — Alexi Giannoulias, the Democratic secretary of state elect, has pulled together a huge transition team in an effort to transform the office that’s been led for more than 20 years by retiring Secretary of State Jesse White. And get this: A key player on the...
