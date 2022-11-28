RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— After five years and a mistrial caused by a hung jury in 2020, the family of a slain 19-year-old basketball player Quoyai Shorter are getting long anticipated closure for his 2017 shooting death. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 48-year-old Steven Williams appeared before Judge David Johnson via...

