Covid claims another casualty: Family-owned cinema chain goes bust as owner blames Mark McGowan's pandemic restrictions
One of Australia's oldest independent cinema brands has gone into administration after years of Covid restrictions left it struggling to make end's meet. Grand Cinemas, which runs a number of establishments across Western Australia, took to Facebook on Monday to share the 'difficult news' and announce administrators had been appointed to the business.
Disabled people are ‘at breaking point’ over cost of living, says MS sufferer
A man with multiple sclerosis, who is forced to choose between paying for a carer or medication, has called on the Government to increase financial support for disabled people who are at “breaking point” as the cost of living soars.Martin Pridgeon, 44, from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, has secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and struggles to cook, clean and do household chores on his own but said he is forced to choose between paying for a carer or his medication, which is not available on the NHS.Despite being housebound for three months due to his condition, Mr Pridgeon plans to embark on...
The ‘forgotten’ lives lost waiting for asylum in Britain
When he arrived in the UK, Iranian national Shayan Zal Dehnavi was placed in a Home Office-provided hotel in Leicester while he waited to be told if he could stay in Britain. The conditions, according to another man on his floor, were “miserable”.Soon after arriving, Shayan was stabbed in an apparently random attack, and the 24-year-old suffered a mental health crisis. Officials said he was directed to a GP and offered “additional support” but, despite guidance suggesting that people in Shayan’s situation should be moved into better accommodation as quickly as possible, he was kept in the hotel. Two months...
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
Nine Albanians are deported straight from the Home Office processing centre after arriving in the UK by small boat as officials crack down on foreign criminals and illegal immigrants
Nine Albanians were removed directly from the Home Office's processing centre on Thursday after arriving in Britain by small boat, the Mail can reveal. They were among a group of 26 Albanians sent home aboard a charter flight to Tirana. Twelve of those on the flight were foreign national offenders...
Second-home owners in Gwynedd face 150% council tax premium
‘Immoral’ that one in 10 properties in area is a second home while homelessness has increased by 47%, say councillors
tatler.com
Westminster Hall was damaged by the footfall of mourners who saw the Queen lying-in-state
More than 250,000 mourners filed past the Queen lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, ahead of her state funeral. Their footsteps were cushioned by a thick beige carpet glued to the ground, which helped to deaden the sound, as the queue snaked its way continuously through the hall. Despite this protection, the 180 year-old Yorkstone flooring still suffered damage from the flow of people, it has emerged.
Migrants hurl stones at French riot police in anger after officers slash and deflate dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings
Migrants hurled stones at French riot police in anger after officers slashed and deflated dinghies being prepared for English Channel crossings this morning. The group clashed with police in the village of Gravelines near Dunkirk after hundreds of migrants headed to the area on Friday. Public officers from the French...
National Grid cancels plans to start emergency winter scheme
Operator had indicated it could ask consumers to start using demand flexibility service on Tuesday
BBC
Newcastle City Council struggles to fill warden posts
Plans for wardens to combat anti-social behaviour across Newcastle have suffered a setback, with council bosses struggling to fill the roles. Newcastle City Council has pledged to send staff to patrol trouble hotspots as part of a £1.5m investment. But officials say they will try to make the job...
BBC
Thousands of trees planted to create west Cumbria forest
A forest of thousands of trees spanning 150 hectares - the size of 210 football pitches - is to be planted along Cumbria's west coast. The project, costing £220,000, is being funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' (Defra) Nature for Climate Fund. The government said...
BBC
Londonderry city deal: Council seeks further funding
Derry and Strabane councillors have agreed to write to the UK Treasury requesting additional funding for its city deal at a meeting on Tuesday. It comes after councillors were informed plans may have to be scaled back in light of inflation. The council will also seek support from the Department...
Ministers ‘considering plans to allow migrants to be held for up to 96 hours’
Ministers are reportedly considering changing the law to allow Channel migrants to be held at the Manston processing centre for up to 96 hours.According to The Daily Telegraph, the change would allow migrants to be held for three or four days – up from the current statutory limit of 24 hours – to give officials more flexibility in the event of another surge in Channel arrivals.It comes after figures revealed more than 43,000 migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK so far this year.The Ministry of Defence said 884 people were detected in 17 boats on Tuesday, which suggests...
BBC
Anglesey: Shop hit by bridge closure demands financial help
Businesses affected by the closure of one of two bridges between Anglesey and the mainland "need financial support now", a shop owner has said. The Menai suspension bridge was shut to all traffic last month over safety concerns. A pet shop owner said it had left some businesses on the...
'People simply don't pay enough for their food' Jeremy Clarkson says prices should be DOUBLE what they are as Britain battles cost-of-living crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has said people in the UK 'do not pay enough for their food', despite people across the country having to choose between heating and eating this winter amid a cost-of-living crisis. The 62-year-old broadcaster bought an Oxfordshire farm in 2008 which was run by a local villager but...
Time Out Global
You’ll soon be able to get combined train and ferry tickets between Ireland and France
If you’re planning on taking the green route from Ireland to France, there’s a chance that, at the moment, you’ll have to book three different transport tickets. There’s one for the train in Ireland, one for the ferry and then another for the train in France. It’s all a bit of a faff – but that could be about to change.
Grant Shapps warns energy firms not to hike bills of customers cutting use
Business secretary Grant Shapps has written to energy suppliers to warn them not overcharge customers making “huge efforts” to cut their usage.The cabinet minister said he was “disturbed” at reports that some customers had seen a huge spike in direct debit charges despite cutting back on the amount of gas and electricity.Mr Shapps urged the utility giants to reflect what homes are actually using in their prices, as hard-pressed families struggle to pay bills struggling during the cost of living crisis.Sharing a letter sent to energy bosses on Twitter, the business secretary said: “Households shouldn’t see their direct debits rise...
Sir Keir Starmer faces backlash over plans for a 20% VAT hike on private school fees that could push 90,000 extra pupils into already stressed state system
Sir Keir Starmer was facing a fierce backlash last night over a proposed 'class-war' tax of 20 per cent on private schools, which critics said would restrict access for all but the children of the super-rich. The Labour leader, who was a pupil at Reigate Grammar School when it transitioned...
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Largest banks would still be ringfenced, while smaller lenders might not need to follow rules
UK weather: Met Office issues warning for fog as travel faces disruption
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for fog that could lead to travel disruption on Thursday morning. Areas across central and southern England, as well as southern Wales, were told journeys could take longer than usual due to the bad weather. Flights could end up delays and even cancelled from the fog, the Met Office warned. Its yellow advisory notice came into effect at 4am and runs until 11am.Fog can cause difficult driving conditions and slower journey times with delays to bus and train services are possible, the Met Office said.“Not everywhere will experience fog, but where...
