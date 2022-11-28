ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

I text myself all day every day — and you should, too

Texting yourself sounds weird until you try it. Then it becomes indispensable. For a while now, my highest-volume messaging conversation has been with myself (which sounds sad now that I say it, but we’ll leave that for another day), and it has become a key part of how I live my digital life.
CNBC

After the Great Resignation and quiet quitting, the era of 'loud layoffs' is here

Shocking layoff news is overshadowing a bright job market. Within weeks, mass layoffs primarily in tech, including at Twitter, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, HP, Lyft, Doordash and more, have flooded headlines. More than 50,000 workers in tech lost their jobs in November, up from 12,600 in October, according to Layoffs.fyi. To...
CNBC

This publishing CEO says job hopping won't fix your career woes

It's often touted that modern generations are more willing to job-hop than their predecessors, but is this helpful for their careers?. Will Brookes, CEO of business news company Raconteur, doesn't think so. "I believe if you are working at an organization where there are a few frustrations, and you help...

Comments / 0

Community Policy