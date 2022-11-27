CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Public Schools teacher was shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to police, the 49-year-old man was traveling in a car in the 400 block of East 87th Street just after 4 p.m. when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. CPS has identified the victim as Quentine Carradine, a special education teacher, and coach at New Sullivan Elementary. School officials released the following statement: "Mr. Carradine was an integral part of New Sullivan, impacting many students' lives through his incredible work in Special Education and on the basketball court as a coach in our Elementary Sports Programming. Our thoughts are with the Carradine family, their friends and the entire New Sullivan and CPS community during this difficult time."No arrests have been made but police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO