FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aurora city council recognizes Sewa Diwali food donationStealthy2009Aurora, IL
Woman starts family after giving up over-exercise and disordered eating: "Focus on nourishment, rest, and fun"Amy ChristieRockford, IL
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
WIFR
Director at Boys & Girls Club of Rockford dies
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The director at the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has died. Glenn Patterson played an integral role at the community services organization, most recently as director and a senior leadership member, but also as a mentor to children who attended the club. Patterson started his...
wjol.com
Our Lady of Angels Nurses Hold Meeting At Joliet Library Wednesday Night
Nurses are reaching out to the community to help keep Our Lady of Angels open. A fundraiser will be held on November 30th at the Joliet Public Library on Black Road at 6:30pm. The meeting is open to the public. Family members of OLA patients are expected to attend. As first reported on WJOL in October, OLA was said to be closing at the start of the year. Residents were not told officially until a few weeks later. Meanwhile, the Sisters of St. Francis that currently reside there were quietly told they would be moving.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora father celebrates a thankful weekend, finding daughter after 51 years
After 51 years, an Aurora man has been reunited with his daughter, who was kidnapped as a baby in Fort Worth, Texas. Melissa Highsmith was just 22 months old, when a babysitter, responding to a newspaper ad for child care, abducted her from her home when the mother was at work, the mother’s roommate allowing the taking.
A Town in Illinois named One of the Places to Buy a Home in 2023
We know that people are moving out of the Land of Lincoln in droves, but that is not stopping one housing website from putting a town in Illinois on its list of 7 Places to Explore Buying a Home Next Year... Which town makes the list?. Naperville, Illinois is a...
This Illinois Town Is Hosting A Warm & Tasty Holiday Cocoa Crawl
This could be the warmest and tastiest holiday event in Illinois this year. Illinois Is A Top State For Celebrating The Holidays. I know residents are really down on Illinois but there are some good things about our state. When it comes to the holidays, the Land of Lincoln is one of the best states to celebrate. It helps that we get the perfect type of weather for this time of year. Plus, pretty much everyone is all in for Christmas. There are all kinds of events to help you get into the spirit.
rockrivercurrent.com
Handmade hats and more hung to fence outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital in Rockford
ROCKFORD — Dozens of handmade hats, mittens, scarves and gloves were tied to the fences outside UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital on Tuesday for anyone in need to pluck so they can keep warm this winter. Hanging the care kits is an annual Giving Tuesday tradition at Swedes, and this...
Lightfoot fights back tears while speaking about brother at St. Leonard's Ministries rededication event
CHICAGO - An organization that houses formerly incarcerated men and women is celebrating 25 years of service in Chicago. St. Leonard's Ministries hosted a rededicating event Tuesday morning. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the event, fighting back tears as she discussed one of her older brothers who spent most...
Five family members in Buffalo Grove home died of 'sharp force injuries'
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A wellbeing check in Buffalo Grove Wednesday uncovered a horrific crime – the bodies of five people inside one home.Police were called to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday, the Lake County Coroner's Office released the names of the five individuals found dead: Lilia Kisliak, 67, Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera...
949wdkb.com
KSO Concerts Celebrate the Spirit of the Season December 9 and 11
The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra, led by Linc Smelser, KSO music director, will delight concert-goers with its annual KSO Holiday Pops Concert: “Winter Wonderland,” Friday, December 9, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, December 11, at 2 p.m. The performances will be held in the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall in the Music Building, at Northern Illinois University, DeKalb.
shorewoodripples.com
Shorewood welcomes one of its newest clubs
Meet the members of Garden Club, a new addition to SHS. Garden Club, a new addition to Shorewood, was founded early this school year by juniors Lulu Braun, Rose Callahan, and Nya Kochnowicz. The club serves to improve the campus as a whole, along with teaching members more about gardening...
cwbchicago.com
Riflemen opened fire on a man as he left a Chicago courthouse Wednesday. They missed.
Chicago — At least two gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on another man as he left a Cook County courthouse where he appeared on felony gun charges Wednesday morning, according to sources. Bullets struck the courthouse building, which is adjacent to the Chicago Police Department’s area headquarters and the Calumet (5th) District station, but the intended target escaped serious injury.
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
Chicago Public Schools teacher shot, killed in Chatham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Public Schools teacher was shot and killed in the Chatham neighborhood Monday afternoon. According to police, the 49-year-old man was traveling in a car in the 400 block of East 87th Street just after 4 p.m. when shots were fired. The victim was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital. CPS has identified the victim as Quentine Carradine, a special education teacher, and coach at New Sullivan Elementary. School officials released the following statement: "Mr. Carradine was an integral part of New Sullivan, impacting many students' lives through his incredible work in Special Education and on the basketball court as a coach in our Elementary Sports Programming. Our thoughts are with the Carradine family, their friends and the entire New Sullivan and CPS community during this difficult time."No arrests have been made but police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
949wdkb.com
Whiskey, Wine and Cheese CASA Fundraiser Will Be December 9th
The Annual Whiskey, Wine & Cheese is a holiday open house that will be held on December 9th from 5pm – 9pm. This event supports CASA’s advocacy for children in DeKalb County who have experienced abuse or neglect. The evening will include a live wreath auction, a variety of hors d’oeuvres and beverages and the sharing of a CASA Story. Donations will be accepted at the door and throughout the evening (no ticket required for admission). The event is an open house so feel free to come whenever and stay as long as you would like! Event program from approximately 7:30-8 PM. For more information, you can check their website.
ABC 7 Chicago Promotes Samantha Chatman to Weekend Morning Anchor
ABC7 I-Team consumer investigative reporter Samantha Chatman was promoted to weekend morning anchor, it was announced today by Jennifer Graves, Vice President of News, ABC7 Eyewitness News. Chatman will anchor the weekend morning newscasts with Mark Rivera effective immediately while continuing to cover consumer investigative stories for the station. According...
wjol.com
Naperville Resident Gets 18 Months Probation For January 6 Role
A Naperville woman is sentenced to 18 months of probation for entering the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th riot. Dawn Frankowski also must serve 100 hours of community service. The 54-year-old defendant was arrested last September and charged along with David Wiersma of Pose, who also was sentenced to 18 months of probation. Both pleaded guilty in August to misdemeanor parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
WIFR
Wildlife rescue asks for community help, rescues blind racoon from Machesney Park tree
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local wildlife rescue has been in a whirlwind this week with one of their furry patients. According to Christina’s Critters Wildlife Rehabilitation, “Ruby” the blind raccoon, had been stuck in a tree in Machesney Park since Thanksgiving. With some help from...
‘Holiday Express' Train to Start Rolling in Aurora
A holiday train will hit the tracks in the suburb of Aurora, becoming one of many that will chug across the Chicago area during the wintertime. Holiday Express at Blackberry Farm kicks off its seasonal run Thursday, inviting visitors to hop aboard for a trip around the 7.2-acre Lake Gregory.
