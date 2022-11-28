Read full article on original website
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month. You can hang...
10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine
I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine
Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?
The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine
Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, Maine
If you’re vacationing in Maine, consider a stop in Portland, Maine's largest city. I suggest you treat your family to Italian sandwiches from one of these great sandwich shops, head up to the Eastern Promenade, watch the sunset, and enjoy a Portland, Maine, original.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
WPFO
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Massive Great Room Makes Entertaining a Breeze in This Massachusetts Home
The holidays bring family and friends back home for gatherings and good times. Imagine a house so big it could host a wedding reception, and you have the Great Room inside this Ipswich, Massachusetts, home for sale. The history of the home is interesting, as it's a beautiful custom colonial...
Strawbery Banke’s Puddle Dock Pond, Opening Day, Tickets, and More in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
"It's the most wonderful time of the year", aka skating at the Puddle Dock Pond at Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Every year, the Puddle Dock Pond brings families and friends together, as well as community members who normally would never know each other. I have met many community...
Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now
It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station. According to the University of New...
Fright Kingdom in Nashua, NH, Is Bringing Krampus to Town This Weekend
Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year. Fright Kingdom, brings you haunts throughout the year. Earlier this year, they celebrated halfway to Halloween, then of course they celebrated the entire spooky season. However, they are not done celebrating quite yet. This weekend, Fright Kingdom is bringing you "The Fright Before Christmas."
Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home
NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
Whole Foods Maine Lobster Boycott is an Attack on a Great State
I love shopping at Whole Foods. It's a great grocery store. It has wonderful produce, an outstanding butchery, great prepared foods, and a vast selection of healthy and organic choices. It was also a huge benefit to have it during the pandemic when it offered free delivery, even to us...
Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH
After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home
It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
