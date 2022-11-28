ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, ME

Q97.9

10 Crazy, Odd and Funny Items Bought at Marden’s in Maine

I did buy it when I saw it at Marden's. Ya gotta love Marden's. A store with everything you had no idea you needed and wanted. There are 14 Marden's in Maine but there are only really three that I frequent. The big one (with a part-time produce department!) in Scarborough I often find myself there. If you were one of the dozens of people recently in Marden's scarfing up all the snow markers - good for you! Then in the summertime, I am at the Marden's in Lincoln and Houlton. That's because those are the towns that sandwich where I have a camp.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for their delicious food and great service.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Will the Promised New England Margaritaville Ever Actually Open?

The major downside, though, is New Englanders have always basically been at the mercy of Jimmy's tour schedule to get some kind of taste of Margaritaville -- until now. According to the official website for Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville restaurant locations, there's not one location at all in New England. In...
BOSTON, MA
95.9 WCYY

You and 15 Friends Can Rent Out an Immaculate Lodge on Sebago Lake in Maine

Every year when the holidays roll around, it's a reminder of just how challenging getting family and friends together under one roof can be. It's a battle of schedules and sometimes, space. If you're looking to get 15 of your closest friends or family members together and do it with a little bit of swanky style, there's an immaculate lakeside lodge in Maine that might have you covered.
CASCO, ME
94.9 HOM

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
CONCORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Why Dirt From New Hampshire is in a Rocket in Space Right Now

It finally happened after months of preparation! I'm so excited for the University of New Hampshire and Newington Middle School students, who saw their project called NoMads, short for Novel Methods of Antibiotic Discovery in Space, launch into space towards the International Space Station. According to the University of New...
NEWINGTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Fright Kingdom in Nashua, NH, Is Bringing Krampus to Town This Weekend

Yes, Halloween is over, heck even Thanksgiving has passed, but that doesn't mean that one haunted attraction in Nashua, New Hampshire, is done for the year. Fright Kingdom, brings you haunts throughout the year. Earlier this year, they celebrated halfway to Halloween, then of course they celebrated the entire spooky season. However, they are not done celebrating quite yet. This weekend, Fright Kingdom is bringing you "The Fright Before Christmas."
NASHUA, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fire causes 'total loss' of Naples home

NAPLES, Maine — A home in Naples caught fire Thursday afternoon. Multiple fire crews responded to the scene on Bayou Road at around 1:10 p.m. One person was at the home at the time of the fire, Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox told NEWS CENTER Maine, but no injuries were reported.
NAPLES, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Luke’s Lights Display Is Back Up in Dover, NH

After a one-year hiatus the Luke's Lights holiday light display in Dover has returned. The display that was first put up by Luke Dobson when he was 11 continues for a 12th Christmas season even he after he graduated from Yale University and has moved to New York City. After a year off Dobson has spent the past few weekends home setting up the display with his dad, just like when he first started setting up the display as a child.
DOVER, NH
Q97.9

New Hampshire Woman Unexpectedly Created a Scrumptious Online Pie Business Straight From Her 200-Year-Old Home

It's always fun to have self-discoveries. For many, it happened during stay-at-home. While my self-discoveries included ordering foreign language apps I barely used and missing people I never liked anyway, this woman actually turned hers into a deliciously successful pie business that took off during the pandemic and continues to soar. She actually just won Best Pies in New Hampshire from WMUR-TV.
BEDFORD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

