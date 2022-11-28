ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Lifeguard academy to hold pre-orientation for candidates

By C. Aileen Blaine
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those interested in becoming lifeguards can submit their applications and attend an upcoming pre-orientation clinic this weekend.

The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is holding an informational session from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center in Youngstown.

The session will outline details for new and returning applicants. It will also cover careers as a lifeguard first responder or other emergency response careers.

