VEDBÆK, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 2, 2022-- TrackMan, the world’s leading developer of golf performance tracking technology and indoor golf simulators, announced today the return of TrackMan Virtual League for a second season. The innovative competition for players of all skill levels runs from December 1, 2022, until April 30, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221202005132/en/ TrackMan Announces Return of Virtual League (Graphic: Business Wire)

27 MINUTES AGO