Syracuse, NY

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for vs. Purdue

Win or lose, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will be cemented in the history books after its matchup Wednesday evening against the Purdue Boilermakers. Syracuse’s game versus Purdue marks the final time the team will compete in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. On Monday, ESPN announced that the ACC will now compete against the SEC beginning next season, ending a 23-yea run of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Syracuse football: First down offense vs Boston College

The Syracuse Orange have been much better on first downs this season. While I’ll break down the totals for next week, let’s look at how the Orange finished up against Boston College. Syracuse started off finding success throwing on first down against the weaker Eagles defense. A litany...
Quick Hits: Syracuse’s struggles start with starting backcourt

Syracuse was soundly routed by Illinois, 73-44, on Tuesday evening. Here are some quick hits from the game. We need to talk about a Syracuse guard’s slump. Judah Mintz has made just 5-of-his-last-26 shots and committed 11 turnovers going back to the second half of the game against St. John’s. Maybe making two of his last four shots against the Illini is a sign he is coming around.
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Illinois

Down, but not out. That’s the state of the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team right now. Entering its matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1), the Orange (3-3) will be the clear underdogs on the road. Syracuse will look to avoid three straight losses on the season before it kicks off ACC play against Notre Dame on Saturday, while Illinois is coming off a 33-point victory against Lindenwood. An SU upset would easily be their biggest resume booster in out-of-conference play.
Syracuse football: Eight players named to All-ACC team

The Syracuse Orange football team is going bowling. Naturally, the Orange should have a lot of players to thank for giving the team an extra game for the first time since 2018. The ACC announced on Tuesday its All-ACC teams. Four Orange players were named to teams with four more receiving honorable mentions. The biggest reward was Oronde Gadsden II earning First-Team All-ACC honors.
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1)

It’s a huge first road game of the season for the Syracuse Orange (3-3) men’s basketball team. Syracuse travels to face the #16 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) in the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Can Syracuse get a major resume-building win before they begin ACC play?. With a win,...
Illinois 73, Syracuse 44: Orange offense freezes over

The Syracuse Orange found a lid on the basket of the State Farm Center as the Orange offense failed to get anything going against the Illinois Fighting Illini. Syracuse’s defense held out as long as it could but the Orange couldn’t find any offensive rhythm as Syracuse lost 73-44 to Illinois.
Rotation Inconsistency Is The Biggest Problem

Where to begin. If Jim Boeheim sent the same guys out for a similar number of minutes game in and game out, this wouldn’t be as big of an issue. But Syracuse’s 3-4 record entering the month of December speaks to nobody seemingly knowing where he fits in Boeheim’s blueprint. It has changed from game to game, occasionally in drastic ways. That’s not a good thing.
Syracuse vs. Illinois: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-3) vs. No. 16/17 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1) Location: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill. Line: After losing to Bryant, the Draftkings Line sees the Orange struggling as 10.5 point underdogs. TV/Streaming: ESPN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Illinois Blog: The Champaign Room. Rivalry: 2-1, Illinois.
Where to watch: SU vs. Illinois

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse heads west tonight to take on Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Orange is coming off of a one-point loss to Bryant. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN and here is where to find that station:
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
Stop In For A Roll At This New, Deliciously Claw-esome, CNY Lobster Spot

The taste is definitely one that's acquired, but it you LOVE lobster, you know there's not many places to enjoy it in Central New York. That is, until now. From the owners of Rise N' Shine and Loded in Syracuse comes Lobster Babe, a restaurant specializing in none other but lobster rolls, with a fun and unique twist. I don't think there's many options for that here in Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY

