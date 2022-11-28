ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6th annual 'Christmas at Plum Creek' moves to new borough building

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Plum’s annual “Christmas at Plum Creek” is moving this year, but Santa will know where to find it and all the boys and girls eager to tell him what’s on their lists.

The event, in its sixth year, will be the first to be held at the borough’s new building on Old Mine Road. It will feature the same activities as past years along with some new ones, said Mona Costanza, assistant to the borough manager.

“Christmas at Plum Creek” will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Free round-trip shuttle service from three locations — Plum High School, Amplify Church and St. John the Baptist — will start at 5 p.m.

Only handicapped parking will be available at the borough building, Costanza said.

The shuttle buses, provided by the school district, will drop off festival-goers at the Al Franci Emergency Services Building.

Bring a new toy

Everyone coming is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to give to Plum EMS, which is doing a collection for Toys for Tots.

“If each family brought a toy, we could probably collect close to 1,000 toys right there,” said Brian Maloney, Plum EMS operations director. “A little bit from each of us can go a long way. Especially with everything going on right now, this is a phenomenal time to try to help people.”

At the emergency services building, activities will be going on at both Plum EMS and the Renton Volunteer Fire Department, including picture opportunities, crafts, hot chocolate and cookies, Costanza said.

Residents will see live reindeer on the short walk from there to the new borough building, where Santa will visit with children in council chambers.

If kids don’t want to wait to see Santa, Costanza said, they can leave a letter in a mailbox that will see it delivered to the North Pole. Children who include their name and address will get a return letter.

There will be carnival rides, face painting and free hot chocolate, cookies and cotton candy.

A “Santa Shoppe” in the banquet facility is full, Costanza said. It will have Bushy Run Winery, Bentley’s Doggie Bistro, Oakmont Olive Oil, Red Truck Mercantile, Ethical Hope, Miller’s Crafts, Tom’s Candy and Cuddly Crochet.

Two party rooms in the lower level of the facility will have activities sponsored by the borough, including one for children to make “reindeer food,” oatmeal with colored sprinkles, which Costanza said children can sprinkle on their lawn so Santa knows where to stop.

Groups participating in tents outside include Plum Library, Plum Mustang Foundation, Plum High School Cheerleading Boosters, Plum Area Youth Soccer, Plum Community Center, Holy Family Parish, Plum Youth Lacrosse Organization and the Holiday Park Volunteer Fire Department.

The groups will each provide a free activity, craft or game for families, Costanza said.

Food and drinks will be available from Pittsburgh Smokehouse, Pappy’s Kettlecorn, Sweets for the Street, Pittsburgh Crepes, Plum Rotary and The Brewery at Luciano’s.

Other than council chambers and the party rooms, the new borough building, including the gymnasium, will not be open for tours during Christmas at Plum Creek, Costanza said. The gymnasium floor was recently put down, and work on the building is not yet entirely finished.

The borough is planning a community open house in the spring, she said.

