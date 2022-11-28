Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven
Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
Buffalo’s Must Try Restaurants Before The End Of The Year
CARMINE'S - A perfect place for a date night or a family dinner, Carmine's moved to a new location in Williamsville this year but still serves the same homemade amazing Italian food that they did for years in East Amherst. Lago 210 - Located right on the shores of Lake...
Craft shows, markets kickoff holiday shopping in WNY
Holiday markets are popping up all around Western New York, many people are getting ahead start to their holiday shopping
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
TV News Reporter Is Thanking Buffalo, New York This Week
It may seem like any other week for you, but one television news reporter in Buffalo knows that this week is very special. On November 30, one television news reporter and anchor from News 4 Buffalo celebrated a milestone at work: her two year anniversary. Abby Fridmann from News 4...
Made In America store to host “American Christmas” event
The Made in America stores are up to 11,000 100 percent American-made products when they started at just 50 products.
5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup
The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
Morgan Wallen Announces Concert Close to Buffalo, New York
Morgan Wallen has just announced a major tour and he is coming close to Buffalo, New York! Wallen will be bringing his One Night At A Time World Tour to Ontario, only about 2 hours away with Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman next year. Wallen, Ernest, and Zimmerman will take over...
Win Tickets To the Nutcracker
Enter to win 2-Tickets to see THE NUTCRACKER. The timeless Holiday story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a magical adventure. Presented by the Greater Niagara Ballet Company with day...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
Best Places To Cry In Buffalo, New York
While a good cry in the shower will usually cover it, sometimes you need a little more. Maybe you need to get out of the house for a little bit to have a proper cry, or maybe you want to cry in a public space with others (without worrying about somebody checking on you).
Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits
New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
Residents have concerns about Buffalo snowstorm cleanup
On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Buffalo shared a number of facts pertaining to their cleanup of the snowstorm.
This Is The Best Christmas Decoration For Western New York
You probably should have taken advantage of the good weather we had at the beginning of this month. Those warm days with hardly any wind would have been perfect to get the lights on the house and those reindeer on the front lawn. But, like most of us, you may have procrastinated? Don't worry, there is some good news.
Black leaders on Buffalo’s East Side are building markets to address food insecurity
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The historic Fruit Belt neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side, with its Grape, Peach and Lemon streets, was once thriving. Yet now, in place of the orchards that once gave the area its name, there are abandoned homes with broken steps and “no trespassing” signs, overgrown empty plots of land and a troubling lack of grocery stores.
BuffaBlo, Lawn Blow-Ups
Yes, they are finally here. The lawn blow-ups that everyone has been waiting for. These Buffalo-themed lawn ornaments are the perfect answer to spicing up the same old same old when it comes to lawn decorations. We’ve all seen the super tacky blow-ups, and the seasonal ones, but we’ve never had an opportunity to bedazzle our lawns with anything super special, with a Buffalo touch.
Construction Watch: 395 Ganson Street
Non-profit organization Hope Rising Together is converting the Spencer Kellogg & Sons Inc. complex at 395 Ganson Street into its new headquarters. The group serves the underprivileged in the Buffalo area and in Sierra Leone in West Africa. The complex is located north of Buffalo Riverworks.
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
