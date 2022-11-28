ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalospree.com

Extra Extra, Buffalo’s people-first pizza haven

Near Five Points, it can be easy to miss the plum-hued building at the bend of West Utica, but not when it’s open for business. Extra Extra Pizza has a buzzy vibe, with people killing time on the sidewalk, chatting in clusters, strollers or dogs at their knees. Step into soft pink walls with sunny yellow accents in a dining room awash in light from the building’s large front windows. Vintage tables line the room’s edges, between a deck oven toward the front right and a bar at the rear left. The hum of customers picking up pies, chewing at slices, and ordering second glasses of wine is a perfect soundtrack.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup

The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Win Tickets To the Nutcracker

Enter to win 2-Tickets to see THE NUTCRACKER. The timeless Holiday story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a magical adventure. Presented by the Greater Niagara Ballet Company with day...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Cry In Buffalo, New York

While a good cry in the shower will usually cover it, sometimes you need a little more. Maybe you need to get out of the house for a little bit to have a proper cry, or maybe you want to cry in a public space with others (without worrying about somebody checking on you).
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits

New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York

As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Is The Best Christmas Decoration For Western New York

You probably should have taken advantage of the good weather we had at the beginning of this month. Those warm days with hardly any wind would have been perfect to get the lights on the house and those reindeer on the front lawn. But, like most of us, you may have procrastinated? Don't worry, there is some good news.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

BuffaBlo, Lawn Blow-Ups

Yes, they are finally here. The lawn blow-ups that everyone has been waiting for. These Buffalo-themed lawn ornaments are the perfect answer to spicing up the same old same old when it comes to lawn decorations. We’ve all seen the super tacky blow-ups, and the seasonal ones, but we’ve never had an opportunity to bedazzle our lawns with anything super special, with a Buffalo touch.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Construction Watch: 395 Ganson Street

Non-profit organization Hope Rising Together is converting the Spencer Kellogg & Sons Inc. complex at 395 Ganson Street into its new headquarters. The group serves the underprivileged in the Buffalo area and in Sierra Leone in West Africa. The complex is located north of Buffalo Riverworks.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

