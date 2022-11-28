ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

Jefferson College Student Senate Holiday Toy Drive underway

(Jefferson County) Jefferson College’s Student Senate is collecting new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn to 12 years old. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says the toys will be donated to the Hillsboro Food Pantry. My MO Info · KJ112822C.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
North County Primary School Project Based Learning

(Bonne Terre) Two classes of students at North County Primary School in Bonne Terre are in the midst of a program called Project-Based Learning. Principal Leigh Ragsdale tells us what the students are learning. Winter Break for the primary school students and the rest of the North County School District...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Jefferson County encouraging residents to take Master Plan survey

(Hillsboro) Jefferson County government officials are asking residents to take a Master Plan survey online before the end of the year. The Jefferson County Master Plan has not been updated and revised since 2003. Eric Larson is the County Director of Services. He says the feedback will set the tone moving ideas further along.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield

Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Primrose Baptist Church Live Nativity Will Be Open Two Nights Only

(Bonne Terre) The Primrose Baptist Church, located north of Bonne Terre, is just about ready for their Live Christmas Nativity. It will be two nights only…Saturday, December 10th and Sunday the 11th. Church member Debbie Williams says this is more than just one nativity scene. Williams explains what you...
BONNE TERRE, MO
Ozark Trail looks to expand into county, along Meramec River valley

A popular Missouri hiking trail system could be coming to Franklin County. The Franklin County Commission approved providing the Ozark Trail Association with its geographic information system (GIS) data that would allow it to access landowner information. Jim Schneider, a board member with the Potosi-based group, said the Ozark Trail Association would like to talk to landowners about obtaining land near the Meramec River to allow the Ozark Trail to be expanded through the county — ultimately connecting from its current terminus at Onondoga Cave State Park near Leasburg to a planned future extension of the Great Rivers Greenway around Pacific.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Gas Prices Continue To Drop

(Farmington) Gas prices in Missouri keep on sliding down statewide, including right here in southeast Missouri. The average price for regular-unleaded is $3.05 cents a gallon, which is a 14-cent drop from a week ago and 30 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. Today’s national average is 3-49...
FARMINGTON, MO
Calvin Furry – Service Noon 12/3/22

Calvin Furry of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
PARK HILLS, MO
Festival Of Trees A Big Success

(Farmington) Officials with CASA of the Parkland are pleased with this past weekend’s Festival of Trees. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, and director Joanna Watts says it was a wonderful weekend. The money raised goes to help with the mission of CASA, which supports children in...
FARMINGTON, MO
Art Goede – Service 9am 12/2/22

Art Goede of St. Louis formerly of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 9:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A graveside service to be held at 12:30 at Polk Memorial Cemetery in Ellington. Visitation for Art Goede will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Big Crowd For Farmington Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting

(Farmington) There was a big crowd on hand Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store. Greg Robinson is the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Farmington and the president of the Ministerial Alliance board of directors. He says it’s a miracle that they can now call the former Family Fun Center home.
FARMINGTON, MO

