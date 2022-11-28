Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College Student Senate Holiday Toy Drive underway
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College’s Student Senate is collecting new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn to 12 years old. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He says the toys will be donated to the Hillsboro Food Pantry. My MO Info · KJ112822C.
mymoinfo.com
North County Primary School Project Based Learning
(Bonne Terre) Two classes of students at North County Primary School in Bonne Terre are in the midst of a program called Project-Based Learning. Principal Leigh Ragsdale tells us what the students are learning. Winter Break for the primary school students and the rest of the North County School District...
mymoinfo.com
Full Interview with P.B.R. Rookie of the Year Bob Mitchell of Steelville who Competes This Weekend in St. Louis
(Steelville) Last year’s Professional Bull Rider Rookie of the Year hails from Crawford County. Bob Mitchell will be competing this weekend in the P.B.R.’s Unleash the Beast event at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis this Saturday night and Sunday afternoon. Luke Turnbough got a chance to speak...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County encouraging residents to take Master Plan survey
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County government officials are asking residents to take a Master Plan survey online before the end of the year. The Jefferson County Master Plan has not been updated and revised since 2003. Eric Larson is the County Director of Services. He says the feedback will set the tone moving ideas further along.
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours
A St. Louis family demands an explanation after their 6-year-old son was left sleeping in the after-school van.
laduenews.com
Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield
Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
mymoinfo.com
Primrose Baptist Church Live Nativity Will Be Open Two Nights Only
(Bonne Terre) The Primrose Baptist Church, located north of Bonne Terre, is just about ready for their Live Christmas Nativity. It will be two nights only…Saturday, December 10th and Sunday the 11th. Church member Debbie Williams says this is more than just one nativity scene. Williams explains what you...
mymoinfo.com
PBR Rookie of the Year from Steelville to Compete in Front of Hometown Fans This Weekend in St. Louis
(Steelville) The top 30 bull riders in the world will be competing in St. Louis this weekend. That includes the P.B.R.’s Unleash the Beast Elite Series’ 19th ranked bull rider in the world, Bob Mitchell of Steelville. The Crawford County man is coming off his first season in...
Washington Missourian
Ozark Trail looks to expand into county, along Meramec River valley
A popular Missouri hiking trail system could be coming to Franklin County. The Franklin County Commission approved providing the Ozark Trail Association with its geographic information system (GIS) data that would allow it to access landowner information. Jim Schneider, a board member with the Potosi-based group, said the Ozark Trail Association would like to talk to landowners about obtaining land near the Meramec River to allow the Ozark Trail to be expanded through the county — ultimately connecting from its current terminus at Onondoga Cave State Park near Leasburg to a planned future extension of the Great Rivers Greenway around Pacific.
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000
Hadler Shoe Tree, Perryville, Missouri.Photo byHadler Shoe Tree page on Facebook. Maybe once in your lifetime, you've seen an old pair of Chucks hanging from a powerline, but have you ever seen a shoe tree? I'm not talking about the shoe device to help shape your shoes.
FOX2now.com
Petland is locally owned in Lake St. Louis and opens second location in Fenton
ST. LOUIS – Petland is a locally owned and operated pet store in Lake St. Louis, and now they have a second location at the Fenton Crossing Center. Wednesday, Petland gave tips for bringing a new pet home and some of the holiday hazards that can hurt a new fur baby.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Continue To Drop
(Farmington) Gas prices in Missouri keep on sliding down statewide, including right here in southeast Missouri. The average price for regular-unleaded is $3.05 cents a gallon, which is a 14-cent drop from a week ago and 30 cents a gallon lower than a month ago. Today’s national average is 3-49...
mymoinfo.com
Calvin Furry – Service Noon 12/3/22
Calvin Furry of Park Hills died Saturday at the age of 98. A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday at the Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Festival Of Trees A Big Success
(Farmington) Officials with CASA of the Parkland are pleased with this past weekend’s Festival of Trees. It’s their biggest fundraiser of the year, and director Joanna Watts says it was a wonderful weekend. The money raised goes to help with the mission of CASA, which supports children in...
The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 1 to December 4
Unlimited candy, Cherokee Print Bazaar and Krampus
mymoinfo.com
Art Goede – Service 9am 12/2/22
Art Goede of St. Louis formerly of Farmington, died Monday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 9:00 Friday at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A graveside service to be held at 12:30 at Polk Memorial Cemetery in Ellington. Visitation for Art Goede will...
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
mymoinfo.com
Captain Wendel & Captain Pruneau excited for upcoming Jeffco Shop with a Cop event
(Jefferson County) The Jeffco Shop with a Cop dates are set and first responders are ready for what should be a fun filled day Christmas shopping with a number of area children. Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel says they will be shopping with 500 kids in which each child is...
mymoinfo.com
Big Crowd For Farmington Food Pantry Ribbon Cutting
(Farmington) There was a big crowd on hand Tuesday for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and Thrift Store. Greg Robinson is the pastor at the First Baptist Church of Farmington and the president of the Ministerial Alliance board of directors. He says it’s a miracle that they can now call the former Family Fun Center home.
Comments / 0