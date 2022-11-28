BILLINGS, Mont. - Following a fire that left several people without a home, Sober Beginnings Sober Living Homes is looking for donations to help those who were displaced. Just after midnight Friday morning, a fire broke out in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Dr., causing substantial damage to the back deck and moderate smoke damage inside, according to the Billings Fire Department. The fire was put out by 2:42 am.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO