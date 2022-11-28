ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 12

Willie Johnson
6d ago

Under Chief St.Johns and his crack police force stabbings and shootings are an everyday occurrences in Billings now. And the city council is turning a blind eye to the problem as well.

Reply(6)
3
Green Bean
6d ago

I believe St.Johns needs to be replaced soon. Nothing is getting done. Is he waiting for one of his friends or family members to get hurt? He needs to put others first and handle this now😡😤

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Victim of fatal shooting in 4000 block of 2nd Ave. S. ID'd

UPDATE: DEC. 1 AT 8:47 A.M. Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman has identified the victim Thursday who died in the fatal shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Second Avenue South Sunday. Hoffman told us the victim was identified as Richard Randall James, Jr., and his cause of...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Law enforcement, EMS respond to shooting outside restaurant in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm. After being taken outside, a shooting occurred between...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Victim robbed at gunpoint while walking to his car in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was robbed at gunpoint in Billings. The Billings Police Department reports the victim was in the area of 5th St. and Burlington Ave. when a white man approached and robbed him at gunpoint. The victim was not injured and the the suspect took off in...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

1 dead, 1 injured in Billings homicide

MISSOULA, MT — A 26-year-old Billings man was found dead, and another person injured after a shooting in the 4000 block of 2nd Avenue South in Billings Sunday night. The Billings Police Department were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 p.m. On scene, police located the 26-year-old man as...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Shooting at a Billings restaurant

Law enforcement and EMS responded to a shooting on Majestic Ln. in Billings Wednesday. The Billings Police Department reports a 35-year-old patron was being unruly and arguing with customers after being escorted outside the Montana Club around 5:30 pm.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Man threatened with gun in local business robbery

Just before 3am on Thursday, the BPD responded to the 3100 block of King Avenue West for an alleged robbery. Officers report a man entered the business, stole alcohol, and threatened to pull a gun on the victim and then fled on foot shortly afterward. The suspect is described as...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

All residents escape house fire in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A sober living home was on fire in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Drive after midnight Friday. A release from the City of Billings said the all 12 residents in the home at the time of the fire safely got out without any injuries. A release...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Sober living facility in Billings asking for donations to help those impacted by Friday morning fire

BILLINGS, Mont. - Following a fire that left several people without a home, Sober Beginnings Sober Living Homes is looking for donations to help those who were displaced. Just after midnight Friday morning, a fire broke out in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Dr., causing substantial damage to the back deck and moderate smoke damage inside, according to the Billings Fire Department. The fire was put out by 2:42 am.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Crash blocking traffic at King Ave. W. and Overland Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking traffic at King Avenue West and Overland Avenue in Billings Monday. Our reporter on scene said there are major traffic delays in the area. The Billings Police Department is directing traffic as they assess the situation. The Billings Fire Department and American Medical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy