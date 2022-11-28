ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
World AIDS Day commemorated in Hartford with "ICE out AIDS" event

HARTFORD, Conn. — On world AIDS day, it’s a time to remember the lives lost to the disease, but also to celebrate and support those living with it and help prevent any more. "We’re still bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS that are still people that are contracting...
HYPE Tons of Toys 2022

HYPE’s Tons of Toys is back in person! This signature holiday event is a festive, fun cocktail party with food, music, and of course, Santa! Join us on Tuesday, December 6th from 6:00-9:00 pm at Hooker Live. Entry to Tons of Toys is one new, unwrapped toy valued at or around $20. All toys collected are donated to the YMCA of Greater Hartford in support of their youth and family programs.
Two mothers open daycare business in Berlin, promise affordable, high-quality childcare

BERLIN – Parents say that affordable, high-quality childcare is hard to come by these days, but two local mothers and daycare providers want to be the difference. Babies 2 Buddies officially opened at 10 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin on Monday. Owner Julieth Callejas and her staff are enthusiastic about providing a much-needed service to local families.
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest

Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT

Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back

There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
Experts offer ways to protect packages from porch pirates

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With Cyber Monday over, customers wait for the packages they ordered to arrive at their doorstops. However, they aren’t the only ones waiting. Thieves sometimes make sure those packages never make it inside. However, there are steps customers can take to protect their purchases.
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops

New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
Free Fares Extended on 9 Town Transit to March 31, 2023

(November 30, 2022) — The Connecticut Legislature, Connecticut DOT and Governor Lamont have announced new funding to extend the free fare program through March 31, 2023. This includes all 9 Town Transit and Middletown Area Transit routes, XtraMile, ADA paratransit and Dial-A-Ride services. This will delay any implementation of...
