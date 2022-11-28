Read full article on original website
Holiday light shows and events throughout Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — The holiday season is in full swing across the state with plenty of events, including light shows and holiday markets, to help you get in the spirit!. Merry Days and Jolly Nights in New London begins November 25 and lasts until January 1, 2023. The calendar of events is focused on helping celebrate the diverse array of faiths and holidays in New London's Culture. Learn more about all of the events and see the calendar here.
New Britain Herald
Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain hosting Winter Snuggled Bundle of Care Drive; here's how to help
NEW BRITAIN – Neighborhood Housing Greater New Britain is currently hosting its third annual Winter Snuggled Bundle of Care Drive to help those in need in the community. This year the event will be two parts: one for collecting winter goods and another for collecting personal hygiene and sanitary products.
fox61.com
World AIDS Day commemorated in Hartford with "ICE out AIDS" event
HARTFORD, Conn. — On world AIDS day, it’s a time to remember the lives lost to the disease, but also to celebrate and support those living with it and help prevent any more. "We’re still bringing awareness to HIV and AIDS that are still people that are contracting...
fox61.com
Opportunity Works in Vernon | Making an ImpaCT
We get flooded with requests for Giving Tuesday. So we are launching our Making an Impact: Holiday Gift Guide.
iheart.com
HYPE Tons of Toys 2022
HYPE’s Tons of Toys is back in person! This signature holiday event is a festive, fun cocktail party with food, music, and of course, Santa! Join us on Tuesday, December 6th from 6:00-9:00 pm at Hooker Live. Entry to Tons of Toys is one new, unwrapped toy valued at or around $20. All toys collected are donated to the YMCA of Greater Hartford in support of their youth and family programs.
CT effort to help tenants avoid eviction is succeeding, but statewide rollout is uncertain
Connecticut's right to council program has already helped hundreds of people across parts of the state avoid eviction. For Alicia Arnold, it was a blessing that came when she needed it the most. For nine years, the New Haven tenant worked with her landlord to keep her unit in good...
New Britain Herald
Two mothers open daycare business in Berlin, promise affordable, high-quality childcare
BERLIN – Parents say that affordable, high-quality childcare is hard to come by these days, but two local mothers and daycare providers want to be the difference. Babies 2 Buddies officially opened at 10 Chamberlain Hwy., Berlin on Monday. Owner Julieth Callejas and her staff are enthusiastic about providing a much-needed service to local families.
New Cat Café In Old Saybrook Helps Cuddly Kittens Find Furever Homes
The cat's out of the bag when it comes to a new Connecticut café that is already making a huge impression on guests. All the Single Kitties officially opened in Middlesex County with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Nov. 17. The business, located at 242 Main St. in Old...
Torrington woman shares what it’s like living with CRPS
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut woman is doing her best to deal with that pain and push toward personal goals. She is a 17-year survivor of complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), diagnosed after spraining her ankle as a senior in high school. Kelly Considine, 34, is a jack of...
connecticuthistory.org
The Story of Connecticut’s Largest State Forest
Pachaug State Forest is the largest state forest in Connecticut. Covering approximately 24,000 acres and crossing the borders of numerous towns in eastern Connecticut, this natural wonder has, surprisingly enough, roots in Voluntown’s industrial past. When Europeans first arrived in the area that is now Pachaug State Forest, it...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, CT
Middletown is a small city in Middlesex County, Connecticut, with an area of just around 40 square miles. What the city lacks in size is recouped by its quintessential New England charm that unlocks plenty of exciting activities. English settlers established it as a town in 1651 and named it...
zip06.com
Vinny Costanza: It’s All About Giving Back
There's no shortage of community helpers around the holiday season. For the Knights of Columbus (KofC) Council 3733, giving back to the community is an everyday effort, according to Grand Knight Vinny Constanza. “That’s what this whole organization is about: giving back to the community,” Vinny says. “As a Grand...
fox61.com
The Girl Within luncheon celebrates women and girls of The Village
The Girl Within event will be held at the Connecticut Convention Center on Dec. 2. The Village helps women and girls coping with trauma.
Eyewitness News
Experts offer ways to protect packages from porch pirates
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – With Cyber Monday over, customers wait for the packages they ordered to arrive at their doorstops. However, they aren’t the only ones waiting. Thieves sometimes make sure those packages never make it inside. However, there are steps customers can take to protect their purchases.
Bristol Press
New assisted living facility opens in Bristol, promises social opportunities for residents
BRISTOL – KindCare has opened a new assisted living facility in Bristol, with owners promising a focus on social opportunities for residents and regular initiatives to give back to the community. KindCare has renovated and repurposed the former Rite Aid at 430 N. Main St. The 60,000 square foot,...
2023 Big E discount tickets on sale for the holidays
The Big E is selling 2023 discount tickets for the holidays.
fox61.com
Local veterans gather for the first time since the pandemic
It was a long-awaited reunion of holiday cheer for some 300 local veterans at the Elks Lodge in Manchester on Thursday. It was the first time they had come together.
ctbites.com
Guide to New Haven Bakeries: Italian, Mexican, Puerto Rican, Asian Must-Try Bake Shops
New Haven is a foodie hotspot in Connecticut, with no shortage of top-notch restaurants featuring cuisines from all around the globe. That level of quality, sheer abundance of choices, and beautiful blends of cultures extend to the city’s bakeries and cafes, which offer some of the best sweets and baked goods you can imagine. Whether you are looking for a quick dessert or a catered order for your next big event, you definitely do not need to look beyond New Haven’s city limits to find what you are looking for.
Did You Hear About That Drone Flying Down Main St In Hartford?
Imagine you are going about your day in the city of Hartford. You go outside and there is a drone flying down your street. That was the scene in Hartford recently and at least one person had fun waving to the drone as it flew down Main Avenue. Carsen Bower...
hk-now.com
Free Fares Extended on 9 Town Transit to March 31, 2023
(November 30, 2022) — The Connecticut Legislature, Connecticut DOT and Governor Lamont have announced new funding to extend the free fare program through March 31, 2023. This includes all 9 Town Transit and Middletown Area Transit routes, XtraMile, ADA paratransit and Dial-A-Ride services. This will delay any implementation of...
