Autonomy Year-End Sale Guarantees Lowest Price Anywhere for Tesla Model 3

Autonomy™, the nation’s largest electric vehicle subscription company, today announced special year-end subscription pricing on a Tesla Model 3. Subscribe by December 31st, 2022 and pay just $3,000 down and $450 a month for the first 12 months. This is Autonomy’s lowest price ever, and the lowest price anywhere - guaranteed.*

This limited-time offer underscores Autonomy’s mission to accelerate the adoption of EVs and provide consumers the cheapest, fastest and easiest way to get behind the wheel of one of the best-selling EVs.

“For those that have been on the fence about getting into an EV: now is your time,” said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. “We’re passionate about accelerating the adoption of EVs and we’ve been focused on removing as many barriers to entry as possible. The biggest barrier to entry isn’t range anxiety or charging infrastructure, it’s cost. Our Cyber Monday and year-end sale guarantees the lowest price anywhere for Tesla Model 3 and removes the largest hurdles for most consumers to make the switch to electric.”

How Autonomy works:

Download the Autonomy app ( Apple App Store or Google Play Store )

Pick a vehicle, select desired monthly payment and start fee

Upload a picture of your driver’s license to determine subscription and insurance eligibility

Once approved schedule vehicle pickup or delivery from the app and provide your credit card or a link to your bank account for the drive-off and monthly payment

The entire digital process can take 10-15 minutes

Autonomy subscribers drive their car on a month-to-month basis following a 3-month minimum period

An Autonomy subscription is designed to meet the needs of a changing population who are thinking about cars and finances in a completely new way. Without placing the burden of additional debt onto the consumer, an Autonomy subscription allows for interest- and debt-free access to mobility, especially at a time where inflation and interest rates continue to rise. Subscribers are also discovering the many benefits of switching from a gas vehicle to an EV, including the exhilarating driving dynamics, access to HOV lanes, and the cost-savings of electricity over gasoline.

“Affordability and flexibility are key if we want to see EVs adopted at a much more accelerated pace,” said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. “This special end-of-year offer, coupled with our month-to-month subscription, makes total sense for someone interested in experiencing the freedom of an EV and seeing how it fits into their lifestyle.”

Today, Autonomy offers the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y in California, Florida and Washington, and will soon add new operating regions and makes and models. In August Autonomy ordered 23,000 electric vehicles from 17 different global automakers, with the order totaling more than $1.2 billion.

Autonomy will leverage its national partnership with AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), the largest auto retailer in the U.S., for vehicle preparation and delivery services in connection with customer activation, as well as maintenance, repair, and reconditioning services for Autonomy’s growing subscription fleet of electric vehicles.

*Offer not valid for current subscribers. Must activate by 12.31.22. 3 month minimum hold and 28 days’ notice required to cancel. Pricing excludes taxes, fees, security deposit, options, and insurance. After 12 months your monthly payment will increase to $1,000.00/month. Autonomy guarantees this drive off cost and monthly payment plan for the first 12 months is the lowest cost way to get a new Tesla Model 3 SR+ for a full year (excluding taxes, refundable security deposit, insurance, and other fees). Price comparison based on Autonomy’s Start Fee, 12 monthly payments and title/registration versus competitor’s down payment, 12 monthly payments, fees, and finance costs for a lease or loan as of November 22, 2022. Additional terms apply to the guarantee. For more info see our Subscription Terms of Service .

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

