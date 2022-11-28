West Jefferson and Lansing officially light town Christmas trees

ASHE COUNTY — The holiday season officially kicked off Friday evening, Nov. 25 with the annual tree lighting in the Backstreet Park in West Jefferson. Tree lighting festivities began at 5:30 p.m.

Santa’s elves, Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer were on hand to welcome Santa as he made another Ashe County appearance in his pre-Christmas “sleigh,” which was an antique fire truck.

Local band Those 3 Guys provided Christmas music during the event. Band members included Chris Miller (bass guitar), Tony Shelton (guitar and congos) and Kevin Little (keyboard).

In addition to the tree lighting event, town visitors took advantage of Black Friday Deals all day long with local businesses as the streets and stores were filled all day.

The following evening, Lansing held its own Christmas tree lighting event at the Creeper Trail Park in downtown. The colorful lights were turned on at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.