Tech ambassadors to show how technology helps in daily lives

Ohio's Tech Ambassadors will visit Athens on Wednesday to help families and individuals with disabilities who are interested in learning more about supportive and assistive technology.

Tech Ambassadors Chris Cooley, of Portsmouth, and Tanner Huff, of Ironton, will be at the Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will present their technology stories and demonstrate technologies they use in their daily lives.

Lunch will be provided at the event. They also will be giving away a brand new Amazon Echo Show 5 to a pre-registered individual or family member who is present at the time of the giveaway.

To register, go to ohiotechambassadors.org/events/ohio-tech-ambassadors-in-athens/ online.