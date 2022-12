Georgia almost certainly is going to the College Football Playoff regardless of what happens in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Saturday in Atlanta. LSU is not going to the CFP regardless of what happens in the SEC Championship Game. Nonetheless, the No. 1 Bulldogs (12-0, 8-0 SEC), champions of the East Division, and the No. 14 Tigers (9-3, 6-2), champions of the West Division, both have a lot to...

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO