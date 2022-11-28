Home Depot’s Definitive Cyber Monday Power Tool Deals
Do you want power tool deals? You got ’em. We took the time to sort through every last power tool deal Home Depot’s currently running for Cyber Monday and built you a list of the best of the best. We’re talking about everything from BOGO- and BOTO-free to good old-fashioned deep discounts on the big four in the power tool industry. The list is huge, and you’ve only got a few hours to take advantage of it, so we’re ending the rambling here.
Ryobi
Batteries
- ONE+ 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (50% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (46% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (40% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (4-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (37% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (6-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (38% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (8-Pack) with 6-Port Charger (46% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) with ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Compact Battery (2-Pack) (30% off)
Tools
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless 1/2-Inch Hammer Drill Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (BOGO)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (38% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless Automotive Combo Kit with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (4-Tool) (39% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Compact Cordless Automotive Kit with 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench, 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit, 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger (35% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 3-Speed 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger (60% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless High Pressure Inflator with Digital Gauge (Tool Only) (32% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, and Charger (34% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (20% off)
- ONE+ 18V Brushless Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit w/ 1/4 in Extended Reach Ratchet & 3/8 in Extended Reach Ratchet (Tools Only) (44% off)
- ONE+ HP 18V Brushless Cordless Compact 4-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries, Charger, and Bag (17% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery, 4.0 Ah Battery, and Charger (33% off)
- ONE+ 18V Cordless 11-Piece Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and 6-Port Supercharger (27% off)
- 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series 21 in. Single-Stage Cordless Battery Snow Blower with (2) 7.5 Ah Batteries & Charger (16% off)
DeWalt
Batteries
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 5.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery (27% off)
- FLEXVOLT 20-Volt/60-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (26% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0 Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) and 20-Volt MAX XR Lithium-Ion Battery Pack 4.0 Ah (2-Pack) (52% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 3.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (48% off)
- 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Starter Kit 6.0Ah Battery, 4.0Ah Battery, Charger & Kit Bag and FLEXVOLT 20V/60V 6.0Ah Battery (51% off)
- 18-Volt to 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Battery Adapter Kit (2-Pack) (50% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Compact Lithium-Ion 2.0Ah Battery Pack (2-Pack) (41% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Starter Kit (15% with one free tool)
Tools
- 20-Volt Max Combo Kit (4-Tool) and 20V Max XR Compact Router (27% off and two free tools of your choice)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Combo Kit (4-Tool) with 5.0 Ah Battery, (2) 4.0 Ah Batteries, Charger and Kit Bag (23% off with two free tools)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/4-Inch Impact Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (41% off)
- ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless Impact Driver Kit (14% off)
- ATOMIC 20V MAX Cordless Brushless 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench with 20V MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0Ah and 4.0Ah Batteries (54% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (38% off)
- 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless Jigsaw with (1) 20-Volt Battery 6.0Ah, (1) 20-Volt Battery 4.0Ah & Charger (53% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill/Driver and ATOMIC Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger and Bag (11% off)
- 20-Volt Max Cordless Combo Kit (10-Tool) with (2) 20-Volt 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag (40% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Hammer Drill/Driver Combo Kit with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (20% off)
- 20-Volt MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Brushless Reciprocating Saw with FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE (32% off)
- 20V MAX XR Cordless Brushless 4-1/2 in. Slide Switch Small Angle Grinder with 20V MAX XR Lithium-Ion 6Ah & 4Ah Batteries (50% off)
Milwaukee
Batteries
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Starter Kit with One 5.0Ah Battery and Charger (25% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High-Output XC 8.0 Ah and 3 Ah Battery (37% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion High Output 12.0 Ah Battery with Two 5.0 Ah Batteries (46% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Starter Kit with Two 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (20% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah and 2.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger Starter Kit (35% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC Extended Capacity 3.0 Ah Battery Pack (38% off)
Tools
- M18 FUEL 18-V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Hammer Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with 3/8 in. Impact Wrench (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Brushless Multi Tool (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with 4-1/2 in./5 in. Grinder (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 4-Tool with Multi-Tool, Router, and Jig Saw (BOGO)
- M18 FUEL 18-Volt Lithium Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 6-Tool with Jig Saw and Compact Router (BOGO)
- M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 9-Tool Combo Tool Kit (49% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (50% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit (63% off)
- M18/M12 12/18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Gen-2 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Mid Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (8% off)
- M12 Fuel 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench Kit (34% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion XC High Output 5.0 Ah Battery Pack With High Output 2.5 Ah Battery (25% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 3/8-Inch Ratchet with Two M12 6.0 Ah Battery Packs and Charger (50% off)
- M18 Fuel Packout 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 2.5 Gal. Wet/Dry Vacuum (10% off)
- M12 12-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 1400 Lumen Rocket LED Stand Work Light Kit (54% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit With Battery and Charger (57% off)
- M18 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless 4-1/2-Inch Cut-Off/Grinder (39% off)
Makita
Batteries
- 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Brushless X-Lock Angle Grinder (51% off)
- 18-Volt High-Capacity Battery Pack 4.0Ah with LED Charge Level Indicator (30% off)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (15% off with one free tool)
Tools
- 18V LXT Lithium-ion Brushless 2-pc Combo Kit 5.0Ah (30% off with two free tools)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 5.0 Ah (26% off with two free tools)
- 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Combo Kit 5.0 Ah (30% off with two free tools)
- 18-Volt X2 LXT 5.0Ah Rear Handle 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw Kit (28% off with one free tool)
- 18-Volt 6-Piece Kit (Drill-Driver/ Impact Driver/ Circular Saw/ Recipro Saw/ Vacuum/ Light) 3.0Ah (29% off)
- 18-Volt Sub-Compact 2-piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) 1.5Ah (26% off)
- 18-Volt Cordless 1/2-Inch Square Drive Impact Wrench Kit, (3.0Ah) (22% off)
- 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit with bonus LXT Recipro Saw and LXT X-Lock Angle Grinder (41% off)
- 18-Volt LXT Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (2-Tool) with (2) 4Ah Batteries and Bag (11% off)
- 3-1/2-Inch 21-Degree Pneumatic Full Round Head Framing Nailer (33% off)
- 18-Volt LXT 2-Piece Combo Kit (Driver-Drill/Impact Driver) (19% off)
- 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Oscillating Multi-Tool (37% off)
- 18-Volt LXT StarterBattery and Rapid Optimum Charger Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Jigsaw (Tool-Only) (44% off)
- 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Blower (39% off)
- 18-Volt LXT Battery and Rapid Optimum Charger Starter Pack (5.0Ah) with bonus 18-Volt LXT Square Drive Ratchet (51% off)
