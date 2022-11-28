Here are ways Sen. Murkowski can make a difference for Alaska over her next term

Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks on Election Day at a press conference held at her campaign headquarters in Anchorage. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)

As the 2022 general election results show Sen. Lisa Murkowski as having been re-elected, I would like to congratulate her successful campaign after she faced political headwinds the past several years. And she may continue to face them for the next several years. A six-year term is a long time, especially in a hyper-partisan environment. I believe what is most interesting is that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 will be well underway by the time this next term will be wound down in 2028. I have several suggestions for Sen. Murkowski’s office. All suggestions concern her status as a senior member on the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations and the Committee on Indian Affairs.

1. As a senior member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and likely the ranking member of the Subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, steer Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 and Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 funding toward the Denali Commission. Already state agencies, federally recognized tribes, boroughs and municipalities in Alaska are overburdened with the sheer number of federal funding opportunities from dozens of federal agencies. The Denali Commission is intended to serve as a “one-stop shop” for federal funding and capital improvement projects, mostly for rural communities off the road system. To harness the most from the sustained federal stimulus funding, the Denali Commission already exists and has a long and successful practice of packaging available funding for our rural communities.

2. If the ranking member role continues on the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, use authorizing language to better – or completely – prioritize local community planning for federally recognized tribes. Alaska has the most tribes in any state, and the most tribes off the road system. Community development and capital improvement projects are expensive endeavors, and all too often in my experience silver-bullet projects are pursued, when perhaps more basic planning funding could and should be captured first.

Community planning could include conducting comprehensive plans, which are often required for major public infrastructure project funding, or housing needs assessments, or even local land use plans. While not as glamorous or catchy as a new solar array being constructed and made operational in town, local community planning is the most basic home-rule power every tribe is granted by state and federal law. Adopting community plans and making them effective are always the first pieces of every funding puzzle, whether coming from the state or federal government.

3. Switching gears, on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, likely as ranking member, work with the Democratic leadership of the committee to organize a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal priority allocation funding oversight hearing. Tribal priority allocation is a formula of basic funding made to each federally recognized tribe on an annual basis. From my knowledge, the formula has not changed for perhaps decades. How can the formula be updated for the 21st century? How can the formula be better aligned with sustained federal stimulus funding? With a focus for improving chances of capturing necessary public infrastructure funding? These are all questions the BIA should face in a U.S. Senate oversight hearing on the record, to be held accountable as federal trustee on behalf of over 570 tribes nationwide.

4. Finally, as likely ranking member on the Indian Affairs Committee, work with the Democratic leadership of the committee to hold field hearings on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers, focused on the Chinook and chum fisheries crashes of the past several seasons. What is more, hold joint field committee hearings with the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation. Sen. Dan Sullivan is likely to remain ranking member of the Subcommittee on Oceans, Fisheries, Climate Change, and Manufacturing. The commerce committee as a whole has jurisdiction over the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). NOAA in turn has jurisdiction over the North Pacific Fishery Management Council (NPFMC). Never have Alaska tribes and the NPFMC met on middle ground over subsistence fisheries issues, and it is high time after decades of simmering conflict for the two major stakeholders of Alaska salmon fisheries to find that middle ground. The Chinook and chum fisheries’ life blood is at stake, and there is no time for these two stakeholders to metaphysically play chicken with each other. The combined Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan can easily provide their dedicated leadership and bring the U.S. Senate along to bring resolution.

The start of every new cycle for an elected office is exciting and holds much anticipation, as much from the public as the office itself. I for one am excited about the opportunity for Sen. Murkowski to continue her prominent role in congressional and national politics, while serving every part of the state of Alaska and its constituents. Good luck, Senator!

These views are the writer’s own and not on behalf of any association, affiliation or employer.

The post Here are ways Sen. Murkowski can make a difference for Alaska over her next term appeared first on Alaska Beacon .