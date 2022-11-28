ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

'I was made for Liverpool'

O﻿n this day in 1959 Liverpool appointed Bill Shankly as manager. S﻿hankly helped the Reds gain promotion to the First Division before winning the title three times as well as the FA Cup twice and the Uefa Cup once. He left important foundations for successor Bob Paisley and...
SB Nation

Report: Tottenham rekindling interest in Sofyan Amrabat

Tis the season for January transfer window rumors, which means that naturally the Italian media is linking everyone to Tottenham Hotspur after the World Cup. But this particular rumor is interesting. According to Moroccan sports outlet Le Matin, Tottenham are rekindling their interest in Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat when the window opens on January 1.
SB Nation

Liverpool Reportedly Eye Stuttgart’s Mislintat for Director of Football Role

With Julian Ward set to depart as Liverpool’s director of football next summer along with head of data Ian Graham after the former was groomed for years to take over for Michael Edwards just last summer, there are major question marks around the club’s back room staff moving forward.
BBC

Gueye has faith in Lampard

Idrissa Gana Gueye has revealed how impressed he has been by Frank Lampard since returning to Everton and has backed the manager to take the club forward. G﻿ueye re-joined from Paris St-Germain in August having spent a spell at Goodison Park between 2016 and 2019. I﻿n an interview with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy