A.V. Club
The 15 best films coming to Netflix in December 2022
Things remain a bit weird over in Netflixland as the company recently debuted a film release plan where they rather unceremoniously drop a movie into theaters for a limited time before yanking it back and running it on their streaming service. Sure, this is sometimes done for awards consideration, but in the case of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, the films aren’t just in L.A. or New York, they’re everywhere. Nonetheless, Netflix is coming in strong this December with several films recently in theaters as well as family fare and intriguing dramas.
A.V. Club
George Takei adds new entry to decades-long feud with "cantankerous old man" William Shatner
George Takei and William Shatner’s deep mutual loathing must rank as one of the longest-running showbiz feuds of the current era. The latest chapter of their back-and-forth occurs, amusingly, in the pages of the British papers. Shatner recently told The Times that his Star Trek co-star has “never stopped blackening my name.” Now, Takei has responded by, well, blackening Shatner’s name a bit more.
A.V. Club
30 essential Christmas albums you need to spin this season
It seems as if every artist has recorded their own holiday record at some point in their career. Each year brings a new batch of Christmas records, some recorded to cash in on a hot new fad, some crafted with posterity in mind. The great and maddening thing about Christmas albums is that there are no strict rules constituting a successful holiday album. Records ignored upon their initial release turn into enduring seasonal classics, novelties become beloved perennials and blockbusters become the bond that ties together generations. What follows is a list of albums The A.V. Club feels have become embedded into the fabric of the Christmas season, spiked with a couple of recent records that already show signs of being modern classics that will stand the test of time.
A.V. Club
Aubrey Plaza opines that she, Scorsese and Spielberg are the Avengers of real cinema
Martin Scorsese, Aubrey Plaza, and Steven Spielberg Image: The A.V. Club, Photo: Jason Mendez/Mike Coppola/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images. It’s a bleak world out there for film these days: streaming is ripping a hole in creatives’ traditional revenue streams, and the Thanksgiving Weekend box office did the worst numbers in, well, ever. But when it comes to the defense of classic cinema, three brave riders still remain, soldiers of justice ready to die on the hill of passion projects and classic cinema: Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Aubrey Plaza.
A.V. Club
20 holiday movies that are definitely more naughty than nice
It’s Christmas time again, which means more marathons of the same old sappy, feel-good movies. But what if you’re sick of watching A Miracle On 34th Street for the gazillionth time? If you’re in the mood for something a little more adult, Violent Night hits theaters this Friday. And that’s just one of many options, because long before David Harbour dressed up as a killer Kris Kringle, Hollywood was cranking out R-rated holiday movies that are far more naughty than nice—and not just horror films, but risqué Christmas comedies, too.
A.V. Club
Disney taps Bend It Like Beckham's Gurinder Chadha for an Indian "princess musical"
Gurinder Chadha—the prolific director best known for films like Bhaji On The Beach, Bend It Like Beckham, and 2019's Blinded By The Light—is teaming up with Disney, Deadline reports. Chadha has apparently been tapped by the Mouse Monolith to direct a new musical film, centered on a “dynamic princess’ from India’s history.
A.V. Club
Robert De Niro to star in new Netflix TV series Zero Day
It’s been a grip since Robert De Niro last hopped over into the world of TV; outside of the occasional cameo (usually as himself), De Niro’s only major expedition on the small screen came in 2017, with HBO’s The Wizard Of Lies, where he played professional Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff for his old pal Barry Levinson.
A.V. Club
Ben Affleck says Netflix movies are made through an "assembly line process"
After recently announcing that his latest collaboration with Matt Damon would be a production company that promises to put creatives first, Ben Affleck has shared more of his thoughts about the state of cinema. Taking the stage at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit (via Variety) to promote Artists Equity, the Gone Girl star took aim at Netflix.
A.V. Club
Visionary filmmaker documents a whole bunch of different objects being sanded down into dust
One of the greatest gifts the internet has given us is the ability to watch videos of stuff getting destroyed by machinery. Whether that takes the form of a man sticking an iPhone into a blender or a Furby coming to its untimely demise between the merciless metal jaws of a hydraulic press, the ability to see inanimate objects get absolutely mangled on demand is one of the increasingly rare upsides to life in the digital age.
A.V. Club
Welcome the internet's latest viral cat: A sad-looking little guy named Fishtopher
The internet can only go so long before it must make some previously unknown cat into a viral sensation. Some collective urge bubbles beneath the surface of the world, eager to crown another hapless kitty the current ruler of the moment. Over the years, we’ve seen this effect propel Lil Bub, Cinderblock, Grumpy Cat, Perdita, and Jorts into feline stardom. And now it’s time for everyone to hear about Fishtopher, a cat that’s become famous for looking really bummed out.
A.V. Club
In rancid Hollywood tradition, Kevin Spacey gets a new movie role
What more appropriate way for an alleged abuser to await trial for twelve separate counts of sexual assault than with a return to the big screen? For an older, once-prestigious white movie star, apparently nothing. Proving the point: Kevin Spacey has nabbed his first film role since he was found not liable for $40 million in a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him by Anthony Rapp. Last month, a judge and jury found that Spacey did not molest Rapp in 1986 (when Rapp was 14 years old) and that Spacey was not liable for battery.
A.V. Club
Jeremy Allen White says Zac Efron sent him some "really lovely" advice after he booked The Iron Claw
The Bear star Jeremy Allen White says following the rapturous appraisal of the kitchen-set drama the “phones started to ring.” With the summer series’ quick rise to television acclaim, he woke up one day to four scripts from A24 on his desk. The winner of the four turned out to be Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw, about the tragic professional wrestling troupe comprised of three brothers.
A.V. Club
Chloë Grace Moretz recalls how older men would "infantilize" her on sets
The ethics of childhood stardom have been a source of constant debate, with accounts like iCarly star Jennette McCurdy’s recent memoir and Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal bringing the conversation back to the forefront in recent months. Now, Chloë Grace Moretz—former child actor and still very young industry vet (she’s only 25!)—is speaking out about her own troubling experiences working with much older men on set.
A.V. Club
Will Smith returns to the red carpet as Emancipation receives mixed reviews
Like it or not, Will Smith is back. The actor has quietly ramped up his press tour game for his new film Emancipation, which premieres under the cloud of the Oscars Slap scandal that occurred earlier this year. Inevitably, he’s had to address the assault on Chris Rock that night, acknowledge that it was a “horrific night,” and accept that people might not welcome him back into the fold.
A.V. Club
5 weird as hell takeaways from that weird as hell Cocaine Bear trailer
Cocaine Bear. A powerful phrase, imbued with the image of god knows how many feverishly imagined narcotics-fueled maulings and deeply traumatized pic-a-nic baskets. And also the evocative bit of language powering the new trailer for, well, Cocaine Bear, Universal’s upcoming dark comedy that apparently hopes to do for bears and cocaine what another little movie did, lo these many years ago, for snakes and planes.
A.V. Club
Disney’s 10 biggest animated flops
Before Strange World premiered over Thanksgiving weekend, we wondered whether Disney could attract audiences to an animated film that wasn’t a musical or a sequel. Now we know the answer—a resounding nope. Despite generally positive reviews, the film’s generic marketing campaign didn’t give Disney fans a compelling reason to see it in theaters and it fizzled at the box office (to be fair, none of the weekend’s new releases had stellar openings). The film earned just $18.6 million domestically and $27.8 million worldwide. Compare that to an estimated budget of $120 million and Disney is looking at a lot of red in its ledger. Even if the film somehow manages to overcome the initial disappointment and build on its numbers in the coming weeks, that’s a lot of ground to make up.
A.V. Club
Seven new faces (so far) will join The Rings Of Power cast next season
We’re less than two months out from the finale of the inaugural season of Amazon Prime’s Lord Of The Rings prequel The Rings Of Power, but new forces are already rising ahead of season two. Today, the streamer announced that seven new cast members have been confirmed for the series’ second season.
A.V. Club
In season 2, the Gossip Girl reboot finally realizes it’s good to be bad
Welcome back, Upper East Siders. We hope you enjoyed your Thanksgiving gatherings (as we all know, Gossip Girl invented Thanksgiving in the late aughts) because it’s time to return to your favorite set of rich kids. Gossip Girl is unveiling her sophomore season, and it’s good. Okay, well, maybe not good— but it’s significantly better than season one.
A.V. Club
Will Smith's apology tour continues with Trevor Noah stop: "I had to humble down"
Will Smith is making his reentry into society. With the press tour for his new film Emancipation kicking into gear, the actor is now making more appearances, and as a result, giving more explanations for the fateful Slap. It would be impossible for him to ignore the Oscars night assault of Chris Rock, but Smith, a notable oversharer, is choosing to lean in to the situation, as he did in his latest conversation with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show.
A.V. Club
December movie preview: From Avatar to Pinocchio to Violent Night, 2022 is going out with a bang
December brings movie fans an eclectic mix of blockbusters, awards fare, and just plain odd films. Combining all three is, of course, the month’s marquee title, Avatar: The Way Of Water, James Cameron’s long-awaited return to Pandora. Other prestigious contenders include Brendan Fraser in The Whale and Naomi Ackie in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Streamable from the comfort of your living room will be Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, White Noise, and Something From Tiffany’s. And if it’s naughty-yet-nice you’re seeking, Violent Night is a major highlight of the holiday moviegoing season. Read on for The A.V. Club’s guide to the December 2022 films you should see.
