dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet December 1 patch notes: Performance fixes, Ranked Season 1
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has released its Version 1.1.0 update on December 1, which targets performance, general bug fixes, and the beginning of the first ranked season. Here’s the full patch notes. Players have been anxiously waiting on the The Pokemon Company to update Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Nov 30 update patch notes: K/DR stats, Catalyst KO shield fix, more
The Apex Legends November 30 update addresses map fixes on Broken Moon, resolved an issue affecting K/DR stats, and tinkered with legend abilities. Apex Legends Season 15 reinvigorated excitement, and player count numbers even surpassed Warzone 2 by 60,000 players on November 30. Respawn Entertainment isn’t resting on its laurels...
Valorant Abyssal Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Abyssal bundle in Valorant.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass: Tiers, Rewards, price, more
With Overwatch 2 Season 2 comes the game’s second Battle Pass and, much like the first, there’s a wide range of limited-time rewards up for grabs. From a new Mythic-tier Skin to a brand new Tank hero in Ramattra, here’s everything in the Season 2 Battle Pass.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer falls underneath Pokemon Scarlet & Violet map
While streaming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay, Twitch streamer Firedancer suddenly fell through the open-world map. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have encountered a litany of technical issues since the title launched a couple of weeks ago. Thus far, problems with the game have included a wide array of graphical...
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players convinced they’ve found invisible ability clue for new Legend
An in-game magazine has some Apex Legends players convinced that the next new addition to the roster will boast invisible abilities. Of course, Apex has played host to a character, specifically Mirage, with invisibility-based skills in the past. A post-launch patch for the game expanded Mirage’s cloaking ability, allowing the character to fully turn invisible when cloaked.
dexerto.com
LuluLuvely claims EA backflipped on key Apex Legends creator skin details
Popular streamer LuluLuvely has claimed Apex Legends content creators were not paid royalties for their work on collab skins in February’s anniversary event. It was a last-minute backflip according to the star, and one that led to her falling out of love with the game. While gunplay and characters...
dexerto.com
Front Mission 1st Remake review: Strategy RPG classic feels right at home in 2022
Front Mission 1st Remake is the initial chapter of the franchise and sets a solid footing for the upcoming sequels. Square Enix is known for many things, and while Final Fantasy and its various sequels and spinoffs may have dominated much of my PlayStation 1’s playtime, there was one franchise that came close to my time in Midgar – Front Mission.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2’s second season patch will balance multiple heroes—but Sojourn will take the biggest hit
One of Overwatch 2’s newest hero additions and one of the most impactful heroes in the OW2 meta will receive a significant nerf to their most powerful ability at the start of season two on Dec. 6. Sojourn, one of the most dominant DPS heroes in the current meta,...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns happened because Marvel was playing XCOM, dev reveals
We spoke to the devs to find out the origins of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, whether there was any potential to make it an action game, and more. Marvel Games and Firaxis may seem like odd bedfellows, with the former’s colorful characters and bombastic action feeling like a strange fit for the latter’s strategic combat and turn-based roots.
dexerto.com
Wild Pokemon Go glitch actually turns Holiday Hat Raichu into the Flash
Pokemon Go fans are sharing amusement over one of many glitches that distort the models of different characters. This time, a Holiday Hat Raichu is the center of attention, as its hat speeds off the display. Pokemon Go has been called out regularly throughout 2022 for a slew of glitches,...
Android Headlines
Apex Legends Mobile gets new Underworld event in latest update
Apex Legends Mobile is launching a new update today that contains the all-new Underworld event. Respawn refers to it as a “nightmarish new event” that adds plenty for players to experience, including some “new abilities” for Revenant and some new Legend perks for other characters. The...
dexerto.com
Snip3down bashes Respawn for adding Apex Legends skins instead of game fixes
Apex Legends star Eric ‘Snip3down’ Wrona took aim at Respawn Entertainment for not addressing some of the issues that the battle royale has, instead, focusing on new cosmetics and skins. Over the last few months, Apex Legends players have grown increasingly frustrated with the number of issues that...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players getting emotional over Arceus Easter egg
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have spotted a Pokemon Legends Arceus Easter egg that left some fans with mixed emotions. There is quite a lot to discover in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, thanks to the large size of the game’s open-world environment. However, those trainers who have returned to...
dexerto.com
The Great War: Western Front – Release window, trailer, platforms, more
The Great War: Western Front is an upcoming real-time tactical game with strategy and war at is forefront but historical realism sewn into its background. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title. The Great War: Western Front is the latest title to be announced by Frontier Foundry, creators...
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Who is The Hunter? Powers explained
The Hunter is a new character fighting alongside the Avengers and their allies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Here’s everything there is to know about the new superhero. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the Hunter is the closest thing the player gets to their own avatar, as in many ways, the character represents the player. However, the Hunter is a fully-fledged superhero in their own right with a backstory already established. The hero will fit in well alongside the game’s other Midnight Suns and has their own reasons for wanting to defeat Lilith, the game’s villain.
dexerto.com
TeeP blasts “terrible” Warzone 2 after losing to invisible player
Former Call of Duty World Champion TeeP blasts Warzone 2 after placing 2nd in a Battle Royale match after dying to an invisible enemy. Warzone 2’s invisibility glitch problem has gotten out of hand in the two weeks that the game has been live and TeeP has seen enough.
dexerto.com
Team Liquid set to sign Worlds 2022 champion Pyosik to LCS squad, report says
Team Liquid are close to landing Korean jungler Hong ‘Pyosik’ Chang-hyeon, who was part of DRX’s Worlds-winning roster, according to a report by Blix.gg. The 22-year-old is reportedly the final piece of Team Liquid’s puzzle as the North American giants hope to return to the top after a disappointing 2022 season in which they failed to challenge for top honors.
dexerto.com
Where to find Revive Pistol in Warzone 2
Knowing where to find a Revive Pistol in Warzone 2 can save you and your downed teammates from being eliminated, enabling you to turn the tide of a fight. So, here’s exactly where you can locate this life-saving Field Upgrade. Warzone 2 features plenty of new features and mechanics...
