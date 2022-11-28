The Hunter is a new character fighting alongside the Avengers and their allies in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Here’s everything there is to know about the new superhero. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the Hunter is the closest thing the player gets to their own avatar, as in many ways, the character represents the player. However, the Hunter is a fully-fledged superhero in their own right with a backstory already established. The hero will fit in well alongside the game’s other Midnight Suns and has their own reasons for wanting to defeat Lilith, the game’s villain.

1 DAY AGO