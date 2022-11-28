Albany Parking Authority holding public meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Parking Authority will be holding a public meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Blake Annex, located at 1 Steuben Plaza, Albany. The meeting will be held to review and collect community feedback on the feasibility study for the possible redevelopment of Downtown Albany’s Riverfront Parking Garage.

“Reconnecting Albany to and increasing the utilization of its riverfront is of vital importance to the future economic and cultural development of New York’s Capitol City,” said Matthew Peter, Executive Director of the Albany Parking Authority. As the Albany Parking Authority’s Riverfront Garage approaches its 40 th year in operation, we must consider what the highest and best use of this site is. While the parking needs in Downtown Albany must be factored in, this study will also provide the opportunity to explore what else is possible at this location and how a new facility could better integrate with the community. We at the Parking Authority believe that this potential redevelopment could play a pivotal role in the City’s future, and we are asking the public for their input on what they would like to see as part of a new Riverfront Garage and in the surrounding areas. We would like to thank our partners at ESD for the grant that is allowing this study to move forward and to Mayor Kathy Sheehan for her continued support and vision for Albany’s Downtown.”

Consultants leading the meeting will review the study’s goals, the existing conditions of the Riverfront Garage, and the potential possibilities of the site with the public. Members of the public are encouraged to attend to provide feedback and find the best use for the Riverfront Garage and the public spaces near it. A second meeting will follow to present findings from this original meeting.

