Read full article on original website
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org
Hints of Healey education plans
IT HAS FAST become the parlor game of choice among political and policy prognosticators: Exactly what will incoming Gov. Maura Healey do once she grabs the reins of power in January?. The former standout point guard never broke a sweat on her way to a layup landslide election, a race...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Race heating up for Mass. GOP chair
AFTER THE CLOBBERING taken by Massachusetts Republicans in the 2022 election, as many as three candidates could be posing challenges to state Republican Party chairman Jim Lyons. The January election will be a debate over how to rebuild the party, which has been sharply divided between factions loyal to moderate GOP Gov. Charlie Baker and those aligned with the pro-Trump, socially conservative Lyons.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Uber, Lyft riders subsidize taxi, livery firms
For every Uber and Lyft ride in Massachusetts, the state collects an extra 20 cents. Half of the 20-cent fee is split among municipalities based on where the rides originate, 5 cents goes to a state transportation fund, and 5 cents goes to MassDevelopment for a program to support taxi and livery services across the state.
commonwealthmagazine.org
No consensus on timing for fossil fuel heat shift
A COMMISSION that spent the last 11 months studying ways to help the state meet its emissions reduction requirements by shifting to cleaner buildings and addressing heating fuels that contribute to greenhouse gas emissions released its final recommendations Wednesday, but was not able to come to consensus around a timeline for phasing out new fossil fuel heating equipment.
Comments / 0