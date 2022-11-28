AFTER THE CLOBBERING taken by Massachusetts Republicans in the 2022 election, as many as three candidates could be posing challenges to state Republican Party chairman Jim Lyons. The January election will be a debate over how to rebuild the party, which has been sharply divided between factions loyal to moderate GOP Gov. Charlie Baker and those aligned with the pro-Trump, socially conservative Lyons.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO