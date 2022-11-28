ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Win Tickets To the Nutcracker

Enter to win 2-Tickets to see THE NUTCRACKER. The timeless Holiday story of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince as they travel through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets where the Sugar Plum Fairy serves up a magical adventure. Presented by the Greater Niagara Ballet Company with day...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
96.1 The Breeze

5 Hidden Gem Places in Buffalo for French Onion Soup

The calendar will officially say December tomorrow and the cold front whipping through Western New York is reminding us that winter is right around the corner (that and the Christmas lights everywhere). The one thing Buffalonians love doing every single winter is indulging in comfort food and nobody does that...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits

New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York

As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Cry In Buffalo, New York

While a good cry in the shower will usually cover it, sometimes you need a little more. Maybe you need to get out of the house for a little bit to have a proper cry, or maybe you want to cry in a public space with others (without worrying about somebody checking on you).
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York

The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
LACKAWANNA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Best Christmas Decoration For Western New York

You probably should have taken advantage of the good weather we had at the beginning of this month. Those warm days with hardly any wind would have been perfect to get the lights on the house and those reindeer on the front lawn. But, like most of us, you may have procrastinated? Don't worry, there is some good news.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

‘Polar Express’ Xmas Train + Characters Back in WNY Neighborhoods

This is pretty awesome and I couldn't wait to share the story with you. There is a Polar Express Train that is going to be driving through neighborhoods with characters all aboard. You can bring your kids outside and see all of the characters who will occasionally stop off and say hi. In addition, they will be collecting goods for food pantries and less fortunate kids in the area.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
wxxinews.org

New York's first limpkin has local bird-watchers aflutter

There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
