Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Ryan announces distribution of free home weatherization kits
New York State Sen. Sean Ryan announced his office will be offering free National Fuel weatherization kits at several Buffalo & Erie County Public Library branches next week. The kits, designed to help Western New Yorkers cut costs on heating bills this winter, were packaged by Goodwill of Western New York. Each kit contains window insulation shrink film, a heat and air deflector, vinyl foam weather seal, and electric outlet sealers, as well as a fact sheet with information about how to save money on energy costs.
5 Holiday Movies Filmed In Buffalo New York
As we get ready to wrap up November and head into December and the Christmas season, people are always looking for ways to get into the spirit. One way is to watch a holiday movie. Whether it is a blockbuster like "The Santa Claus", a hallmark movie, a classic like "A Christmas Story" or a debatable Christmas movie like "Die Hard", grabbing some popcorn and a blanket to snuggle up to watch a holiday flick is a great way to get into the spirit.
Best Places To Cry In Buffalo, New York
While a good cry in the shower will usually cover it, sometimes you need a little more. Maybe you need to get out of the house for a little bit to have a proper cry, or maybe you want to cry in a public space with others (without worrying about somebody checking on you).
Voice Of Iconic Christmas Character Is From Lackawanna New York
The holiday movies are here and one of the most iconic ones has a major tie to Western New York. At some point this Holiday season you are going to watch or at least hear about the snow miser. He is one of the main characters in the movie "The Year Without A Santa Claus". In the movie, the Snow Miser controls the cold weather on earth and is the brother of the Heat Miser who controls the warm weather. They are the sons of Mother Nature.
This Is The Best Christmas Decoration For Western New York
You probably should have taken advantage of the good weather we had at the beginning of this month. Those warm days with hardly any wind would have been perfect to get the lights on the house and those reindeer on the front lawn. But, like most of us, you may have procrastinated? Don't worry, there is some good news.
He created the popular Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockport
Thirteen years ago Chris Parada and his father created the Santa Claus Christmas Cottage in Lockports Day Road Park. It's a cozy, colorful place and according to Chris.
‘Polar Express’ Xmas Train + Characters Back in WNY Neighborhoods
This is pretty awesome and I couldn't wait to share the story with you. There is a Polar Express Train that is going to be driving through neighborhoods with characters all aboard. You can bring your kids outside and see all of the characters who will occasionally stop off and say hi. In addition, they will be collecting goods for food pantries and less fortunate kids in the area.
6 More Sonic’s Coming To WNY, But There’s 1 Major Problem
SIX more Sonic's are coming to Western New York. The man who brought the first 2 Sonic locations to Western New York is gearing up for more. He was granted 8 locations that he can build and is getting ready for the following restaurants. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro wants 6 more...
This Intersection Got Really Dangerous In Western New York
Odds are, you wouldn’t know what to do if you saw this stop light malfunction, either. One intersection in Western New York was confusing drivers last night when they noticed the traffic light looked…different than it ever has before. Normally, when you approach a stoplight, you only see...
New York's first limpkin has local bird-watchers aflutter
There's been a lot of excitement among bird watchers in western New York after they recently recorded a first when a limpkin was spotted in Niagara County. "A limpkin has never been recorded in New York state before," said Willie D'Anna, who keeps track of rare bird sightings for the New York State Ornithological Association.
