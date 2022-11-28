Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
WEAU-TV 13
Slippery road conditions with Tuesday’s snowy weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The weather outside was frightful on Tuesday, so while preparing for drives home, it’s important to anticipate the snowy road conditions ahead. State Patrol staff told WEAU the road conditions on Tuesday were quite slippery and as of 4:00 p.m., they had seen close to 25 crashes and runoffs since 6:00 a.m. in the northwest region.
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 1, 2022
SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Sawyer County. Sawyer County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Nov. 29, 2022
SAWYER COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Sawyer County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Investigation results of Sheriff Cramer’s death announced Wednesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Following former Sheriff Ron Cramer’s death, Acting Sheriff Cory Schalinske and other law enforcement officers are calling for change in the work culture when it comes to making mental health a priotiry. During a joint news conference today, Sheriff Cory Schalinske said every staffer’s...
wwisradio.com
Jury Finds Dunn County Killer Sane
A jury says a Dunn County killer was sane at the time of his crime. The jury yesterday said there’s no evidence that Ryan Steinhoff wasn’t in his right mind when he killed Bruce McGuigan back in 2020. Steinhoff is looking at prison time now, and not a stint in a mental hospital. He will be formally sentenced in February.
WEAU-TV 13
Name released in Barron County fatal crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29,...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
wiproud.com
1 dead after head-on collision in Barron Co.
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County. It happened around 8 yesterday morning on Highway 48. The Barron County Sheriff says an initial investigation shows a driver of an SUV lost control, crossed the center line, and hit a tanker-type truck. The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from Cumberland, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
WEAU-TV 13
Authorities seeking information regarding vandalism at Wolske Bay Park
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are seeking information regarding vandalism that occurred at a park in the City of Menomonie. According to a media release from the City of Menomonie, the City of Menomonie and the Menomonie Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Wolske Bay Park holiday light display and its “surrounding amenities.” The vandalism occurred over Thanksgiving weekend. The Park experienced similar vandalism in 2021.
WEAU-TV 13
1 person dead after two-vehicle crash in Barron County
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29, 2022, at 7:55 a.m., authorities received report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 48 near 18 ¾ Street in Rice Lake.
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department, 4 automotive dealers launching new program
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is announcing they are partnering with four area automotive dealers in the county to launch a new program. The new program is called Back to Basics-Arrive Alive. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, for...
fox9.com
Wisconsin man indicted for alleged $35 million bank fraud scheme
(FOX 9) - A grand jury federally indicted a Wisconsin man for allegedly orchestrating a $35 million bank fraud scheme involving real estate investors. Prosecutors charged Matthew Thomas Onofrio, 31, of Eau Claire, with three counts of bank fraud for allegedly defrauding multiple federally-insured banks starting sometime in 2020 until August 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Lake Hallie Police Department seeking help in identifying woman in robbery investigation
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Hallie Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regard to an alleged strong armed robbery investigation. According to a social post via the Lake Hallie Police Department’s Facebook Page, if you have any information on the...
