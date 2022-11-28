Read full article on original website
Nestor Cortes drops truth bomb on Yankees’ 2023 pitching rotation
Nestor Cortes recently joined MLB Network to discuss a number of topics. And New York Yankees fans will love what he had to say about the team’s 2023 pitching rotation, per MLB Network on Twitter. “It’s a powerful rotation,” Cortes said. “I mean, you go down the list. Gerrit...
Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners
The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap
There is a boatload of free agents on the market this winter in the MLB and on the catcher market, two names that could potentially swap teams. Christian Vazquez, who spent the second half of last season with the Houston Astros, is already garnering interest from the Chicago Cubs, who have a free-agent backstop of […] The post RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Crane breaks silence on Astros’ Justin Verlander negotiations after signing Jose Abreu
Jim Crane and the Houston Astros introduced Jose Abreu on Tuesday, who signed a 3-year deal with Houston and will serve as an upgrade at first base. Crane also shared free agency updates on Justin Verlander and Yuli Gurriel, per Chandler Rome. “I haven’t visited with him lately. I’ve read the press like you have, but I […] The post Jim Crane breaks silence on Astros’ Justin Verlander negotiations after signing Jose Abreu appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets shooting their shot with free agent Carlos Rodon
The New York Mets and Carlos Rodon are reportedly meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, per Joel Sherman. Rodon has been linked to a number of teams so far in MLB free agency. And the Mets’ primary target is still believed to be Jacob deGrom. But Mets’ owner Steve Cohen is not shy about spending money, […] The post Mets shooting their shot with free agent Carlos Rodon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make WR move amid Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit
The Dallas Cowboys are among the most likely landing spots for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even after his airplane debacle this past weekend. While that incident didn’t diminish the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham Jr., the organization made an eye-opening roster move at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have activated the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington to return from IR.
Justin Fields gets Week 13 update as Chicago makes QB move
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said he was feeling better about his shoulder injury but is still unsure if he will be the starting quarterback in Sunday’s game against the Packers, according to a Wednesday tweet from 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “It just depends on what I...
Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes get a shocking dark horse twist
Jacob deGrom has been connected to the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and others in MLB free agency. And the majority of people are expecting him to sign with one of those teams. But a small-market dark horse recently emerged in the deGrom free agency sweepstakes. Andy Martino of […] The post Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes get a shocking dark horse twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tampa Bay agrees with Zach Eflin on shocking $40 million deal
The Tampa Bay Rays have made a significant addition to their pitching staff, signing right-hander Zach Eflin, who is leaving the Philadelphia Phillies. Major League Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the Rays were giving Eflin a three-year, $40 million deal. Rosenthal also gave credit to Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Dallas Goedert gets tentative return date and it will fire up Jalen Hurts, Eagles
By the looks of it, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert’s recovery from shoulder injury is progressing well. So much so that he might not need to extend his absence beyond the minimum required for players on the Injured Reserve. Goedert was spotted on Wednesday without a sling on...
Phillies’ 3 built-in advantages to land Trea Turner
Shortstop Trea Turner is one of the most-coveted free agents in this year’s Hot Stove season, and it’s not difficult to see why. Turner is one of the best-hitting middle infielders in today’s game, hitting for an .809 OPS while hitting 21 home runs and driving in 100 runs. Moreover, Turner stole 27 bases (out of 30 attempts), showcasing the rare combination of power, speed, and defense at one of baseball’s most difficult positions.
Scary details of Bears QB Justin Fields’ first epilepsy episode
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month. Few, if any, players in the NFL are more well-versed in this condition than Chicago Bears star quarterback Justin Fields. This is simply because of the fact that the 23-year-old himself suffers from the neurological disorder. Fields was in ninth grade when he had...
RUMOR: Astros’ Willson Contreras pursuit heats up, with a twist
The Houston Astros aren’t resting on their laurels this offseason. They made it clear that they have their sights set on adding three-time MLB All-Star Willson Contreras. Contreras has been the Chicago Cubs’ full-time starting catcher since 2017 and has played nearly 600 games behind the plate. One interesting wrinkle about the Astros’ pursuit is […] The post RUMOR: Astros’ Willson Contreras pursuit heats up, with a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Reinsdorf breaks silence on Jose Abreu bolting White Sox for Astros
Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf released a statement on Jose Abreu’s departure to the Houston Astros, per Daryl Van Schouwen. “Jose Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats. His determination and commitment to the game each and every day made him the consummate professional, always leading by example. It […] The post Jerry Reinsdorf breaks silence on Jose Abreu bolting White Sox for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Xander Bogaerts position change idea draws blunt response from Scott Boras
There are an abundance of star shortstops in the MLB free agency market today. With names such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts available, teams without a SS have a bevy of options. Apparently, even teams with a star shortstop are gettting in on the action, as the San Diego Padres […] The post RUMOR: Xander Bogaerts position change idea draws blunt response from Scott Boras appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Don Mattingly and Blue Jays discussing sweet new gig
Don Mattingly and the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly “deep in talks” for Mattingly to join Toronto’s coaching staff, per The New York Post. Mattingly and Derek Jeter were previously linked to the YES Network to potentially play a role in calling New York Yankees’ games next season. But Mattingly admitted he had something else […] The post Don Mattingly and Blue Jays discussing sweet new gig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins add to ridiculous NHL record that has potential to last for decades
The Boston Bruins won again on Tuesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1. They did so in front of the Boston crowd, improving to an NHL record 13-0 at home. Overall, they are 19-3, the best record in the NHL. With their 19th win, they set a franchise mark for most wins before the […] The post Bruins add to ridiculous NHL record that has potential to last for decades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steven Stamkos further cements legacy with unreal major accomplishment not seen before in Lightning history
For Tampa Bay Lightning fans, Steven Stamkos is hockey royalty. The walking goal factory added to his decorated NHL career Thursday when he became just the first player in the history of the franchise to reach 1,000 career points with the team. Among active players in the NHL, Stamkos is now the eighth member of an extremely exclusive club that also features the likes of Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Justin Fields’ surprising upgrade will have Aaron Rodgers’ win streak in jeopardy
The Chicago Bears don’t have much to play for over the last month of 2022. At least the team and its fanbase will be able to look toward a brighter future with Justin Fields poised to be back on the gridiron. Fields was a full participant in Thursday’s practice,...
Knicks star RJ Barrett’s savage 3-word response to how he ended recent shooting slump
RJ Barrett has been showing some signs of life for the New York Knicks of late. In his last five games, the 22-year-old has averaged 21.6 points on 45.7 percent from the floor, to go along with 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. He’s also been draining 2.0 triples per game on a 38.5-percent clip.
