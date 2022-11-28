ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to have an interest in Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Kolten. If they are to get Wong, though, it will have to be via trade, as he is still under contract with the Brewers. Also, the Dodgers seem to have some trade competition with the San Francisco Giants and the […] The post Dodgers in hot pursuit of infielder against Giants, Mariners appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap

There is a boatload of free agents on the market this winter in the MLB and on the catcher market, two names that could potentially swap teams. Christian Vazquez, who spent the second half of last season with the Houston Astros, is already garnering interest from the Chicago Cubs, who have a free-agent backstop of […] The post RUMOR: Astros, Cubs could wind up doing free agent catcher swap appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jim Crane breaks silence on Astros’ Justin Verlander negotiations after signing Jose Abreu

Jim Crane and the Houston Astros introduced Jose Abreu on Tuesday, who signed a 3-year deal with Houston and will serve as an upgrade at first base. Crane also shared free agency updates on Justin Verlander and Yuli Gurriel, per Chandler Rome. “I haven’t visited with him lately. I’ve read the press like you have, but I […] The post Jim Crane breaks silence on Astros’ Justin Verlander negotiations after signing Jose Abreu appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Mets shooting their shot with free agent Carlos Rodon

The New York Mets and Carlos Rodon are reportedly meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, per Joel Sherman. Rodon has been linked to a number of teams so far in MLB free agency. And the Mets’ primary target is still believed to be Jacob deGrom. But Mets’ owner Steve Cohen is not shy about spending money, […] The post Mets shooting their shot with free agent Carlos Rodon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make WR move amid Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

The Dallas Cowboys are among the most likely landing spots for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even after his airplane debacle this past weekend. While that incident didn’t diminish the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham Jr., the organization made an eye-opening roster move at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have activated the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington to return from IR.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes get a shocking dark horse twist

Jacob deGrom has been connected to the New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and others in MLB free agency. And the majority of people are expecting him to sign with one of those teams. But a small-market dark horse recently emerged in the deGrom free agency sweepstakes. Andy Martino of […] The post Jacob deGrom free agency sweepstakes get a shocking dark horse twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Tampa Bay agrees with Zach Eflin on shocking $40 million deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a significant addition to their pitching staff, signing right-hander Zach Eflin, who is leaving the Philadelphia Phillies. Major League Baseball insider Ken Rosenthal tweeted that the Rays were giving Eflin a three-year, $40 million deal. Rosenthal also gave credit to Joel Sherman of the New York Post and Jeff Passan of ESPN.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ClutchPoints

Phillies’ 3 built-in advantages to land Trea Turner

Shortstop Trea Turner is one of the most-coveted free agents in this year’s Hot Stove season, and it’s not difficult to see why. Turner is one of the best-hitting middle infielders in today’s game, hitting for an .809 OPS while hitting 21 home runs and driving in 100 runs. Moreover, Turner stole 27 bases (out of 30 attempts), showcasing the rare combination of power, speed, and defense at one of baseball’s most difficult positions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Astros’ Willson Contreras pursuit heats up, with a twist

The Houston Astros aren’t resting on their laurels this offseason. They made it clear that they have their sights set on adding three-time MLB All-Star Willson Contreras. Contreras has been the Chicago Cubs’ full-time starting catcher since 2017 and has played nearly 600 games behind the plate. One interesting wrinkle about the Astros’ pursuit is […] The post RUMOR: Astros’ Willson Contreras pursuit heats up, with a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Jerry Reinsdorf breaks silence on Jose Abreu bolting White Sox for Astros

Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf released a statement on Jose Abreu’s departure to the Houston Astros, per Daryl Van Schouwen. “Jose Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats. His determination and commitment to the game each and every day made him the consummate professional, always leading by example. It […] The post Jerry Reinsdorf breaks silence on Jose Abreu bolting White Sox for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Xander Bogaerts position change idea draws blunt response from Scott Boras

There are an abundance of star shortstops in the MLB free agency market today. With names such as Carlos Correa, Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts available, teams without a SS have a bevy of options. Apparently, even teams with a star shortstop are gettting in on the action, as the San Diego Padres […] The post RUMOR: Xander Bogaerts position change idea draws blunt response from Scott Boras appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Don Mattingly and Blue Jays discussing sweet new gig

Don Mattingly and the Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly “deep in talks” for Mattingly to join Toronto’s coaching staff, per The New York Post. Mattingly and Derek Jeter were previously linked to the YES Network to potentially play a role in calling New York Yankees’ games next season. But Mattingly admitted he had something else […] The post Don Mattingly and Blue Jays discussing sweet new gig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Bruins add to ridiculous NHL record that has potential to last for decades

The Boston Bruins won again on Tuesday night, beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1. They did so in front of the Boston crowd, improving to an NHL record 13-0 at home. Overall, they are 19-3, the best record in the NHL. With their 19th win, they set a franchise mark for most wins before the […] The post Bruins add to ridiculous NHL record that has potential to last for decades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Steven Stamkos further cements legacy with unreal major accomplishment not seen before in Lightning history

For Tampa Bay Lightning fans, Steven Stamkos is hockey royalty. The walking goal factory added to his decorated NHL career Thursday when he became just the first player in the history of the franchise to reach 1,000 career points with the team. Among active players in the NHL, Stamkos is now the eighth member of an extremely exclusive club that also features the likes of Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy