Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.

3 DAYS AGO