Best Cyber Monday deals 2022: last-minute discounts for Android, Google & Amazon users
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While Cyber Monday may be technically over, a few retailers have continued running deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, Chromebooks, and more. Maybe they've forgotten to pull their prices back up, plus there are some that are continuing with deals that run into December, but it's only positive news for you. It means you may still be able to get a last-minute deal on your next gadget. We've collected together all the leftover Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.
Best Cyber Monday Android phone deals of 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. This time of year is the best chance to get some incredible deals on smartphones before a whole new generation launches in a few months. With Cyber Monday sales happening across the web, today's the day to save hundreds of dollars on an ultra-powerful flagship smartphone or to scoop up an affordable budget device at an even lower price. Nearly all of our favorite Android phones are on sale right now, providing you the perfect chance to grab some new tech for you or a loved one.
The first two gaming Chromebooks snag last-minute Cyber Monday deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Chromebooks have long been fighting the reputation for being these low-end budget machines, only up for handling simple tasks like email and web browsing. That couldn't be the furthest thing from the truth, and we've got plenty of options these days for users who need more power. If you're in the market for that kind of machine, we've actually got a few here that are currently on sale, with Lenovo's IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook and Acer's 516 GE Cloud Gaming Chromebook both still available with their massive Cyber Monday discounts.
15 killer Cyber Monday deals on cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Best Cyber Monday sales on Samsung Galaxy S22 cases. Casetify Impact Case Series for Galaxy S22. $47 $55 Save $8. Instead of the average bland,...
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022: Discounts on Samsung, Kindle Fire, & more
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.
Get work done from anywhere with these Cyber Monday deals on portable and capable Chromebooks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Convenience, portability, and affordability make Chromebooks an excellent choice for travelers, students, and plenty of other computer users. Thanks to Cyber Monday, they cost less than ever. And although the hardware in most entry-level Chromebooks isn't exactly professional-grade, it doesn't need to be since Chrome OS requires little processing power.
We break down all of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While phones and tablets might get the bulk of the attention when it comes to Black Friday deals, Chromebook deals can get downright chaotic on Cyber Monday. Starting at prices like $80 — we've even seen $50 in the past — Chromebook sales can be so sweet, but you'll have to pay extra attention to avoid "deals" that are really just what a 2019 Chromebook should cost at three years old.
5 best Apple Cyber Monday deals: AirPods Pro 2, M2 iPad Pro, and MacBooks
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday provide a great opportunity to buy new Apple products at heavily discounted prices. We might prefer Android smartphones over iPhones, but it is tough to beat the fantastic performance of some Apple products like MacBooks, iPads, and AirPods Pro.
Upgrading to an OLED TV is more tempting than ever with this Cyber Monday deal
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
This $100 Galaxy Tab A8 is the Cyber Monday tablet deal to beat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage packs a powerful octa-core Snapdragon chipset, complemented by quad stereo speakers, a 7,040mAh battery, and a 10.5-inch 1200p display. With a sweet $130 discount, the tablet can be yours for just $200, an excellent deal.
The best OnePlus camera phone is available for $250 less this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's a lot to love about the OnePlus 10 Pro. From its stellar triple cameras to the 120Hz AMOLED screen, it's a flagship that offers something for everybody. Sure, it has been usurped by the newer OnePlus 10T, but the OnePlus 10 Pro offers an incredible value with the $250 discount for Cyber Monday.
Samsung's best mid-range phones are on sale for Cyber Monday — which should you pick?
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to Cyber Monday deals, it's not always about the latest and greatest. While you'll occasionally see sales on new releases, you're better off looking at older gadgets. Retailers look to the holidays as a method for clearing out their warehouses, which can help you score great products at killer prices — and Samsung is no exception.
Here’s your first look at Motorola’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With Qualcomm announcing the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, the race is on among Android manufacturers to launch their 2023 flagships packing the latest and greatest chip available. OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo have announced their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-based phone, while Lenovo has teased the launch of Moto's next flagship phone sometime in December. Ahead of the official announcement, CAD renders of the Moto X40 Pro have leaked, revealing its design in all its glory.
Blink and you'll miss this half-off Cyber Monday deal on security cameras
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Blink cameras are remarkably straightforward and user-friendly, which is the appeal of many of the best smart home devices. They're also compact, which makes them easy to install and harder for intruders to detect. What's more, the Blink Outdoor can stand up to all but the most extreme weather (and it still works great indoors). At $220, this 6-pack offer is practically a steal and all you need to get your whole home covered.
At $50 off, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless is THE high-end audio deal to get Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite the lackluster ANC, the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones offer phenomenal battery life and audio quality. If you're okay with the drawbacks, you can grab them for under $300 this Cyber Monday.
Time's running out to get $45 off on this premium 15-inch Chromebook this Cyber Monday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 stands out from the competition for several reasons. It's larger than most at 15.6-inch, its display looks fantastic and stretches nearly edge to edge, and the keyboard delivers a relatively pleasant typing experience. It's as close as you'll get to a high-performance Chrome OS laptop without spending hundreds more.
Embrace your inner bookworm this Cyber Monday by saving $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times.
Jabra's best wireless earbuds are up to $80 cheaper in these Cyber Monday deals
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Black Friday may have passed by, but plenty of fantastic deals are still available for Cyber Monday. For those looking to upgrade their audio, Jabra has you covered with a range of discounts on their wireless earbuds. Their headphones top our lists of the best cheap wireless earbuds and the best earbuds for making calls, competing with all the top choices out there.
14 can't-miss deals on TVs this Cyber Monday weekend
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Black Friday may be behind us, but the discounts continue through Cyber Monday. Almost every conceivable tech product is selling for a discounted price this weekend, right from smartphones and accessories for them to Chromebooks and audio gear. However, if you have been saving up for a big purchase like a new 4K TV, several retailers are offering great discounts on some of the latest and greatest TVs this weekend, and we have rounded them up for you.
