Eddy Russell, 67, of Batesville passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born Monday, February 7, 1955, in Batesville, Arkansas to Fred and Veda (Wolford) Russell. Eddy, with all his mannerisms, was a common, independent individual who was always willing to help others. His family was very important to him and he loved them and his dogs very much. Eddy also enjoyed working on his farm. He worked in the construction; of roads, residential and commercial. He always “said what he meant” and “meant what he said.”

