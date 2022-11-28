ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Together Tree effort resumes in Sitka

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Ranger District has selected a 14’ ft Sitka Spruce to be the next Together Tree, resuming a project meant to highlight the important relationships among federal, state, tribal and local entities. Since 2017, the Tongass National Forest has partnered with the state of...
Aftermath of Stebbins store fire

A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island. The landslide, which struck around 6:20 p.m. Monday, damaged two homes along Gastineau Avenue and the Red Cross offered assistance to some homeowners, according to a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau. Impact...
Vessel runs aground near Prince of Wales

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A vessel ran aground Sunday leaving one having to be rescued from an island, and another that went overboard and is unaccounted for after search efforts. On Monday at 2:15 pm, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified that on November 27 at 4:30 pm, the F/V...
Juneau Gallery Walk Weekend coming up

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The capital city's annual holiday celebration for the arts is slated for Friday, December 2nd from 4-8pm in downtown Juneau. The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council said participants can discover nearly 50 different locations with pop-up artist showings, live music, performances, and more throughout downtown. The...
Heavy residential fire put out by CCFR after 7 hours of firefighting

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a fire Saturday evening. Update 11/28: One resident sustained a laceration to their hand and was treated on site. Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were released on site as well. The structure involved was a rental unit with...
