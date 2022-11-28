Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Together Tree effort resumes in Sitka
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Ranger District has selected a 14’ ft Sitka Spruce to be the next Together Tree, resuming a project meant to highlight the important relationships among federal, state, tribal and local entities. Since 2017, the Tongass National Forest has partnered with the state of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Aftermath of Stebbins store fire
A small landslide has knocked out power in parts of Juneau and Douglas Island. The landslide, which struck around 6:20 p.m. Monday, damaged two homes along Gastineau Avenue and the Red Cross offered assistance to some homeowners, according to a news release from the City and Borough of Juneau. Impact...
kinyradio.com
Vessel runs aground near Prince of Wales
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A vessel ran aground Sunday leaving one having to be rescued from an island, and another that went overboard and is unaccounted for after search efforts. On Monday at 2:15 pm, the Alaska Wildlife Troopers were notified that on November 27 at 4:30 pm, the F/V...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Gallery Walk Weekend coming up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The capital city's annual holiday celebration for the arts is slated for Friday, December 2nd from 4-8pm in downtown Juneau. The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council said participants can discover nearly 50 different locations with pop-up artist showings, live music, performances, and more throughout downtown. The...
ktoo.org
Plans move forward for Goldbelt investing $10M in Eaglecrest’s gondola project
In March, Goldbelt, Inc. offered to invest in the gondola system the City and Borough of Juneau bought from Austria for Eaglecrest Ski Area. At an assembly meeting this week, Goldbelt and the assembly hashed out what that deal would look like. What they’re working on is a revenue sharing...
ktoo.org
High winds and freezing spray cancel LeConte sailing, but no Takus in downtown Juneau
The National Weather Service says that the high speed-gusts known as Taku winds it predicted for Tuesday afternoon may not materialize. “It’s not exactly turning out to be a Taku wind situation for us. It’s more of an outflow pattern,” said lead forecaster Brian Bezenek. But “no...
ktoo.org
At time of arrest, Juneau murder suspect was already in custody on harassment charges
Juneau police gave very few details last week when they announced that they arrested Anthony Michael Migliaccio in connection with the killing of Faith Rogers in September. But court documents tell the story of how he ended up in police custody for a separate incident. Back in June, Migliaccio was...
kinyradio.com
Heavy residential fire put out by CCFR after 7 hours of firefighting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to a fire Saturday evening. Update 11/28: One resident sustained a laceration to their hand and was treated on site. Two firefighters also sustained minor injuries and were released on site as well. The structure involved was a rental unit with...
