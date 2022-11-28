ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas

Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
Gingerbread Masterpiece returns to The Benson Portland

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A Rose City tradition is back for the holidays! With the Gingerbread Masterpiece being unveiled Wednesday night, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the chef to find out what it takes to create it. Check out their website for details of the unveiling here.
Vancouver family welcomes twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A couple from Vancouver, Washington adopted embryos earlier this year that had been frozen since 1992. Last month, the babies were born and the Ridgeways welcomed a set of twins into their family. The embryos — frozen in liquid nitrogen 30 years ago — were successfully...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Beloved Eatery Chez José Will Live to Serve Sizzling Fajitas Another Day

Just about two months after Chez José served what were supposed to be its last customers, something of a restaurant industry/early Christmas miracle will resurrect the longtime Burlingame neighborhood business. Urban Restaurant Group, owners of popular spots like Brix Tavern, Bartini and Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar, has taken...
Local couple leave a legacy: The story of Harold and June

My parents, Harold “Speed” and June Coe, were both born in Portland area. Speed in 1925 in Portland and June in 1926 in West Slope. Meeting as teens at a malt shop in Southeast Portland, it wasn’t long before they each knew, “this is the one.” Speed attended Benson High School and June went to Beaverton High.
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
The Oregon Symphony is celebrating the holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Oregon Symphony has many holiday performances planned throughout the month of December to get you in the holiday spirit! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with Associate Conductor Deanna Tham to learn what the orchestra has in store. For show details and tickets just...
Father chosen for prosthesis to replace his missing smile

Gresham's Beacon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons choose Michael March for 'Second Chance'A group of oral surgeons in Gresham are building a smile for a father of three after difficulties growing up led to dental decay. Gresham's Beacon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon selected Michael Marchi, 35, of Oregon City, as the recipient of a custom-made prosthesis through its fourth Second Chance program. Marchi was selected from 300 applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation, that will replace his missing and broken teeth. Marchi, a father of three daughters, has been insecure about his smile for most of his...
Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital

SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
