4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: 'Tripledemic' fills local hospitals, urgent care centersEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: MAX Blue Line facing delays after train hits person in GreshamEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Workers at SW Portland Starbucks go on strike, people stop armed robbery at sports bar and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
earnthenecklace.com
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
Oregon Humane Society reduces adoption fees for large dogs
From Friday, Dec. 2, to Sunday, Dec. 4, OHS will reduce adoption fees for dogs at or above 50 pounds by 50%. This offer is available at both the Portland and Salem campuses.
a-z-animals.com
6 Adorable Puppies In Portland To Adopt For Christmas
Want to add a puppy to your family this holiday season? If you are near Portland, or willing to travel for just the right pup, these furry friends are ready to find their forever homes. As a very dog-friendly city, Portland has plenty of places to find a new best friend and take them on an adventure once they join your family. Here is a list of six pups who are ready to join your family today.
kptv.com
Gingerbread Masterpiece returns to The Benson Portland
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A Rose City tradition is back for the holidays! With the Gingerbread Masterpiece being unveiled Wednesday night, FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the chef to find out what it takes to create it. Check out their website for details of the unveiling here.
KREM
Vancouver family welcomes twins born from embryos frozen 30 years ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A couple from Vancouver, Washington adopted embryos earlier this year that had been frozen since 1992. Last month, the babies were born and the Ridgeways welcomed a set of twins into their family. The embryos — frozen in liquid nitrogen 30 years ago — were successfully...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
WWEEK
Beloved Eatery Chez José Will Live to Serve Sizzling Fajitas Another Day
Just about two months after Chez José served what were supposed to be its last customers, something of a restaurant industry/early Christmas miracle will resurrect the longtime Burlingame neighborhood business. Urban Restaurant Group, owners of popular spots like Brix Tavern, Bartini and Swine Moonshine & Whiskey Bar, has taken...
beavertonresourceguide.com
Local couple leave a legacy: The story of Harold and June
My parents, Harold “Speed” and June Coe, were both born in Portland area. Speed in 1925 in Portland and June in 1926 in West Slope. Meeting as teens at a malt shop in Southeast Portland, it wasn’t long before they each knew, “this is the one.” Speed attended Benson High School and June went to Beaverton High.
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
kptv.com
Gresham preschool burglarized ahead of holidays, owner says ‘it’s going to put a dent in things’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Little Harvard Learning Center Director Molly Loveland was going into work after the Thanksgiving break to get a head start on cleaning but it wasn’t until she went to get her supplies that she realized they’d been ransacked. “Our carpet shampooer was taken, which...
Portland porch pirate pepper-sprays mail carrier and homeowner after they give chase
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday brought some scary moments for a homeowner and mail carrier in Portland's Overlook neighborhood after a porch pirate stole a package, then pepper-sprayed both men when they chased after him. Ben, the homeowner, did not want his last name or face used in this story....
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
Man falls from wing of ‘Airplane Home’ in Oregon, suffers serious injuries
A man was seriously injured Sunday evening after officials say he fell 30 feet from the wing of an airplane that was converted into a residence in Hillsboro.
kptv.com
‘Bike the Lights’ returns to Portland International Raceway for a good cause
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas is under a month away, and the Sunshine Division has teamed up with Winter Wonderland to light up the night for a good cause. This December will mark the 100th year the organization has been providing hunger relief to the Portland area. David Mann, Marketing...
kptv.com
The Oregon Symphony is celebrating the holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – The Oregon Symphony has many holiday performances planned throughout the month of December to get you in the holiday spirit! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with Associate Conductor Deanna Tham to learn what the orchestra has in store. For show details and tickets just...
Father chosen for prosthesis to replace his missing smile
Gresham's Beacon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons choose Michael March for 'Second Chance'A group of oral surgeons in Gresham are building a smile for a father of three after difficulties growing up led to dental decay. Gresham's Beacon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon selected Michael Marchi, 35, of Oregon City, as the recipient of a custom-made prosthesis through its fourth Second Chance program. Marchi was selected from 300 applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation, that will replace his missing and broken teeth. Marchi, a father of three daughters, has been insecure about his smile for most of his...
KATU.com
Woman shot several times in Salem, taken to Portland hospital
SALEM, Ore. — A woman is in a Portland-area hospital after she was shot several times in Salem on Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Water and South Streets Northeast. Arriving officers say they found a 22-year-old woman with multiple...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The BEST Breakfast Restaurants in Portland – (With Photos)
Whether you are a local looking for a new breakfast spot or a visitor in town for a short while, Portland has a lot to offer when it comes to breakfast joints. From cozy cafes to hip diners, there’s something for everyone. To help narrow down your options, here...
How to avoid porch pirates amid skyrocketing package thefts
While the holidays are in full swing, it's also the time of year for shoppers to be wary of another Grinch: Porch pirate season.
Neighbors say homeless people at a camp in Southeast Portland threatened them with guns, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s hard to miss the lines of RVs, trailers and tents along parts of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Some of the residential neighborhoods nearby have become magnets for these types of homeless camps, and the longtime Portlanders and families who live here increasingly view them as a threat to safety.
