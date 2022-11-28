Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
A Neuroscientist Shares the 3 Exercises She Does to Stop Stress and Anxiety—in ‘Just a Few Minutes'
During stressful situations, our brain can feel like our worst enemy, causing us to shut down with anxious thoughts or heart palpitations. Intense anxiety activates the sympathetic nervous system, a network of nerves that trigger the "fight or flight" response to perceived danger. But instead of protecting us, it is sometimes inconvenient — for example, if you're at a job interview and trying to impress a potential future employer.
NBC Miami
You Don't Have to Be ‘Fun' at Work, But It's Good for Your Career
This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. On Sunday, a Washington Post headline seemed to herald a small victory for office employees everywhere: "French man wins right to not be 'fun' at work." Slackers of the world, unite! No longer will we have to show...
