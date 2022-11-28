ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
José Abreu Signing Helps Astros Approach Evil Empire Status

When the Astros won their first World Series title in 2017, the front office opted to largely stand pat the following winter. The biggest contract Houston gave out was a two-year, $14 million deal to relief pitcher Joe Smith, a perfectly fine acquisition with an appropriately mundane name in keeping with this narrative.
‘A Great Complement’: What Don Mattingly Brings to the Blue Jays

Don Mattingly wasn't looking for a new job. After parting ways with the Marlins at season's end, the long-time manager thought he'd be home with his eight-year-old son and dog, Bo, next summer. Other clubs reached out about various positions, but nothing drew him in. Until Ross Atkins called. For...

