SARANAC | A local man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted and threatened someone during a domestic altercation. On Nov. 28, New York State Police troopers were called to a Route 3 residence at about 7:30 p.m. after Wayne M. Goddeau Jr. allegedly menaced and assaulted someone while a child was present in the home.

SARANAC, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO