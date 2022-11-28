ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
seattlerefined.com

Let's Go Places: What a delightful, delicious village

The Gingerbread Village has returned to the Sheraton Grand Seattle, and it will surely delight your whole family as you look at all of its frosted roofs, gumdrop decorations, and intricate designs. From now until Jan. 1, you can see the gingerbread creations of Seattle's top architecture firms, master builders, and Sheraton Grand Seattle's culinary teams. Admission is free, but any donation you make will go directly toward the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation's Northwest Chapter.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane are looking for a new home

Onyx and Juniper are bonded bunnies at Seattle Humane looking to go home together. Onyx is a lionhead rabbit and Juniper is a Holland Lop. They have lived together for several years. Onyx is the more confident bunny and looks out for Juniper. They both enjoy appropriate chew toys for bunnies and eating their fruits and veggies.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
SEATTLE, WA
94.5 KATS

5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist

5 Weirdest Things We Saw Available for FREE on Seattle Craigslist. Tis the season to be saving up some cash for those holiday and Christmas presents that you have to buy. Hopefully, you are finding some great deals at local stores across Washington. Craigslist is always a great place to find some items that you can turn into re-gifting if they are in good condition, of course. We found some weird things available for free on Seattle’s Craigslist. Claim them if you dare!
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Santa and his reindeer set up shop at the Cougar Mountain Zoo

The Issaquah Reindeer Festival returns to the Cougar Mountain Zoo on Dec. 1 this year! This is your chance to participate in the most unique annual holiday celebration in the Northwest. Fill your heart with holiday cheer, spend time with loved ones in an exciting atmosphere, and visit with Santa, his reindeer, and the other animals at the zoo!
ISSAQUAH, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle

More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
roadtirement.com

Burgermaster a Seattle area fixture for decades

Burgermaster began in 1952, and currently there are five in the Seattle area. Our daughter suggested we go there for supper before we went to see the Christmas lights. Sher and I were surprised to see what looked like an old fashioned drive-in, complete with car hops. (No, they were not on roller skates) No speakers to place orders here, the car hops had hand held devices to take our order. Large menu boards were prominently placed in front of each parking spot.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA

