Spencer, IA

kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hodgson enlists as Lyon veterans director

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County filled an open seat not on the ballot Nov. 8 with Ned Hodgson set to take over the Veterans Service Office. “All of the frustrations, all of the claims — I’ve had 10 surgeries over four years to get me back to walking again,” Hodgson said. “I know where they’ve been. I’ve been in their shoes. It’s a passion of mine.”
LYON COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

Good people making bad gun decisions

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Educators need quite a few things. They need unlimited paper, markers, books, pens,...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Storm Lake Questions TIF Income

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The City of Storm Lake’s finance director believes they haven’t been receiving the correct amount of tax income from five tax-increment financing districts for at least five years. Brian Oakleaf says he’s crunched the numbers on the property the city owns – King’s Pointe Water Park – and receipts are short by over a million dollars.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Gets AEDs

Jackson, MN (KICD) — The Sheriff in Jackson County, Minnesota says his department has received some life-saving technology to be installed in every squad car. Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken tells KICD News the Leona M....
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
siouxcountyradio.com

Amber Vander Vliet & Wes Kamerman

Sioux Center is hosting is first Hometown Holidays event December 8-10. Amber Vander Vliet & Wes Kamerman provide details which include a lighted parade, hot drink and treat vendors, official tree lighting, caroling performances and more.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Former Emmetsburg Funeral Director Receives Probation

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Andrew Joyce, operator of Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg and Graettinger was arrested and charged with felonies including ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of felony theft and selling funeral services without a permit in 2020. Joyce had been selling prepaid funeral plans which by state...
EMMETSBURG, IA
Emmetsburg News

House Fire North of Cylinder

Around 10:30a.m. Monday morning Nov. 28, the home of Gerald Alderson was engulfed in flames. The firetrucks from Cylinder were on the scene fighting the flames that were consuming the two story …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to...
CYLINDER, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash

Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
EMMET COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Phyllis Thayer, 89, of Storm Lake

Services for 89-year-old Phyllis Thayer of Storm Lake will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent won’t renew contract

SIBLEY—An approval with little fanfare will have a big impact on the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District. During the Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, the board voted to accept the resignation of superintendent James Craig, effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. No discussion on...
SIBLEY, IA
KIMT

First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning

An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
ORANGE CITY, IA

