First Highway Roundabout Intersection In Northwest Iowa To Be Installed Between Orange City And Alton
Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa is about to get its first roundabout intersection on a state highway, and it’s going to be right in our coverage area. Iowa Department of Transportation Planner Dakin Schultz says roundabouts are not a new concept, but they’ve never been implemented around here on roads that the state is in charge of.
'False sense of security': Some oppose plan for an Iowa school district to arm staff members
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Armed staff members will soon be walking the halls of the schools in one northwest Iowa school district despite differing opinions from area law enforcement. The Spirit Lake School District may soon become the first in the state to arm some employees after its board...
Sioux City Man Taken To Hospital After Rolling Van South Of Rock Rapids
Rock Rapids, Iowa — Lyon County authorities have just released information about an accident south of Rock Rapids that sent a Sioux City man to a hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, November 26th, at about 12:45 p.m., Zachary Sassman of Sioux City was driving a 2003 Chevy Astro van on county road K52 just south of Rock Rapids, when the van entered the northeast ditch before rolling one time. It came to rest on its wheels.
Hodgson enlists as Lyon veterans director
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County filled an open seat not on the ballot Nov. 8 with Ned Hodgson set to take over the Veterans Service Office. “All of the frustrations, all of the claims — I’ve had 10 surgeries over four years to get me back to walking again,” Hodgson said. “I know where they’ve been. I’ve been in their shoes. It’s a passion of mine.”
Iowa employee who falsified husband's time cards sentenced for collecting excess pay
An Iowa sex offender unit employee who falsified her husband's work hours so he could collect over $57,000 in excess payments from 2019 to 2021 has pleaded guilty to theft in the second degree, a class D felony. Renae Rapp, the employee, was ordered to serve two years of probation,...
Pursuit goes through cornfield, ends at Le Mars porch
Deputies with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office were led on a high-speed pursuit that resulted in injuries.
Good people making bad gun decisions
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Educators need quite a few things. They need unlimited paper, markers, books, pens,...
Storm Lake Questions TIF Income
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The City of Storm Lake’s finance director believes they haven’t been receiving the correct amount of tax income from five tax-increment financing districts for at least five years. Brian Oakleaf says he’s crunched the numbers on the property the city owns – King’s Pointe Water Park – and receipts are short by over a million dollars.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Gets AEDs
Jackson, MN (KICD) — The Sheriff in Jackson County, Minnesota says his department has received some life-saving technology to be installed in every squad car. Shawn Haken says each unit will receive a state-of-the art “A.E.D.” or Automated External Defibrillator. Haken tells KICD News the Leona M....
Amber Vander Vliet & Wes Kamerman
Sioux Center is hosting is first Hometown Holidays event December 8-10. Amber Vander Vliet & Wes Kamerman provide details which include a lighted parade, hot drink and treat vendors, official tree lighting, caroling performances and more.
Former Emmetsburg Funeral Director Receives Probation
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — Andrew Joyce, operator of Joyce Funeral Home in Emmetsburg and Graettinger was arrested and charged with felonies including ongoing criminal conduct, two counts of felony theft and selling funeral services without a permit in 2020. Joyce had been selling prepaid funeral plans which by state...
Estherville woman dead after two-vehicle crash in Emmet County
A crash in Emmet County left one woman dead Sunday morning.
House Fire North of Cylinder
Around 10:30a.m. Monday morning Nov. 28, the home of Gerald Alderson was engulfed in flames. The firetrucks from Cylinder were on the scene fighting the flames that were consuming the two story …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. To continue reading, you will need to...
Two Injured and One Dead in Emmet County Crash
Estherville, IA (KICD) — An Estherville woman lost her life and two others were injured in a rural Emmet County Crash on Sunday morning. According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens, a two vehicle crash one mile South of the Iowa/Minnesota border on Highway 4 was reported to the Emmet County Communications Center just after 9 am. The caller also stated a person was trapped in a vehicle.
Storm Lake Man Facing Drug Charges After Traffic Stop
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of Erie Street for a minor violation at around 10:45 Sunday morning and reportedly smelled marijuana in the vehicle. Police then searched the vehicle finding four ounces of marijuana in a backpack, leading to the arrest of one of the individuals in the car identified as 20-year-old Gilo Gilo.
Sue Evans, 89, of Washington, IL, formerly of Spencer
Memorial services for 89-year-old Sue Evans of Washington, Illinois, formerly of Spencer, will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at First Baptist Church in Spencer. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Phyllis Thayer, 89, of Storm Lake
Services for 89-year-old Phyllis Thayer of Storm Lake will be Saturday, December 3rd at 11am at Grace Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Sibley-Ocheyedan superintendent won’t renew contract
SIBLEY—An approval with little fanfare will have a big impact on the Sibley-Ocheyedan School District. During the Sibley-Ocheyedan Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, the board voted to accept the resignation of superintendent James Craig, effective at the end of the 2022-23 academic year. No discussion on...
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest Early Sunday Morning
An Orange City man was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of a traffic stop. The Sioux County Sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jonathan Pearson-Moerman was arrested after officers stopped him on 440th Street, east of Orange City, at 1:48am. While the officer was investigating, the deputy found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
