Normal, IL

WCIA

U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Boys and Girls club move into new Champaign space

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The younger set from the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club got to move into their new home for the first time, The Martens Center.  “I mean it’s just a better place, like the old one is old and it’s getting kind of boring,” said fifth grader Jaysean. But kids like Jaysean […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

ISU to hold Listening Circle Friday to help students process Club Q shooting

Illinois State University will hold a Listening Circle Friday to help students process recent anti-LGBTQIA+ incidents, including the Club Q shooting. The circle will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the Multicultural Center and will be led by Dr. Dakesa Piña, director of Diversity and Inclusion for the College of Education, and Dr. Gavin Weiser, assistant professor in Educational Administration and Foundations.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Eureka police looking for missing teen

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Eureka Police Dept. is asking for public help in locating a missing 16-year-old female, Emily M. Thomas. According to the Eureka Police Dept. Facebook page, she is described as a white female, 5’7″ tall, 123 lbs, with brown eyes and long pink hair. Thomas was last seen on Nov. 29 at approximately 4:30 a.m. near S. Vennum St. Eureka, but could be in the Perry Spring St. area in Peoria.
EUREKA, IL
WCIA

Mahomet cars burglarized, stolen cards used in Champaign

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving multiple car burglaries in Mahomet Township and Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve. The Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that victims reported a number of items being stolen from their cars, including credit cards. They said that some […]
MAHOMET, IL
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Teenager arrested in Normal associated with homicide in Champaign

BLOOMINGTON – A 17-year-old has been moved from the McLean County Sheriff’s Office to the Champaign County Correctional Facility. Keshawn Brown was arrested Monday in Normal for charges related to an incident at Target. Tuesday he was charged as an adult with multiple Class X felonies related to...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Elderly woman dies after getting hit by a car in downtown Peoria

UPDATE (9:44 p.m.) — Peoria Police released more information related to a deadly pedestrian vs. car crash Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, the crash occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. Officers located the female victim near Jefferson Avenue and Liberty Street and was declared dead at the...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Stolen credit card used to buy almost $9,000 in gift cards in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a stolen credit card that was used to purchase almost $9,000 in gift cards. The police department shared an image of the suspect on Saturday on their Facebook page. They are asking anyone who can identify this […]
URBANA, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Crash of 2 SUVs turns fatal in northwest Peoria

UPDATE (9:50 P.M.) - Peoria Police provide more details in a news release, saying one of the drivers was thrown from the sport utility vehicle she was driving, and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other driver also went to the hospital, but police said that person’s...
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Sweet success: Normal's first Crumbl Cookies location set to open Friday

Bloomington-Normal residents may need to keep an eye on their sweet tooth as the first Normal Crumbl Cookies is set to open Friday. The locally owned and operated location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays at 309 S. Veterans Parkway Suite 405.
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Death investigation underway following grisly discovery

PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested for catalytic converter thefts from local car dealership

PEORIA, Ill. – Two Peoria men are under arrest after police say they were caught cutting catalytic converters off cars at a local dealership. Both Charles Foster, 44, and Derrick Kline, 30, face at least six counts each of Possession of Stolen Vehicle Parts. It started early Monday morning,...
PEORIA, IL
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police detective bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle on the night of Thanksgiving. According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Central Illinois Proud

FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?

BLOOMINGTON, IL

